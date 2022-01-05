When will COVID surge end? Are Sacramento hospitals prepared? Your omicron questions answered

Hanh Truong
·5 min read

Coronavirus cases are flooding Sacramento County as California’s positivity rate skyrockets to a new high.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate was 20.4% on Monday, which is a near 10% increase from the week before, according to the California COVID-19 dashboard.

Omicron, the now dominant strain of the coronavirus, is at the helm of the winter surge. Health officials say the variant is highly contagious; it’s infecting fully vaccinated individuals, too.

At the end of the year, Sacramento County’s COVID case rate hit its all-time high at 80.3. Around the same time in 2020, the rate was at 54.2, according to the county’s public health dashboard.

The case rate is calculated as the seven-day average divided by the population per 100,000.

Businesses, sports, shows and airlines have had to pause across the country due to the variant. All the while, testing is becoming difficult to access as long lines trail COVID testing sites and stores run out of at-home kits.

The Bee spoke with medical professionals and health officials in the Sacramento area to answer commonly asked and reader-submitted questions about the variant. Here’s what they told us:

When will the winter surge end?

The number of cases in Sacramento County began its slow climb in December and quickly soared by the end of the year. And just like the virus, its descent is up in the air.

“There’s no way to know exactly for sure when we’ll see a decline in cases or whether or not we’ve even reached the peak yet,” said Jamie White, the COVID Response Deputy Incident Commander.

White said she is hopeful that there will be a pattern similar to what was seen in South Africa: cases sharply increased and dramatically decreased in a matter of weeks.

Does Sacramento have enough tests for the omicron surge?

It’s a “day-by-day issue.”

White said as of Tuesday and this week, there are plenty of tests in Sacramento.

“We can’t predict if we’ll continue to get the same supply that we’ve been getting,” she said.

White added that the county has been partnering with Curative, a healthcare company, to keep up with the increase in demand for testing.

If you need to get tested for COVID, there are community testing sites affiliated with the county that offer free PCR and antigen testing. For more information about location and hours, see the county’s website.

Are Sacramento hospitals prepared for another spike in COVID-19 cases?

There are only 20% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds available in the greater Sacramento area, and 23.6% of them are occupied by COVID positive patients as of Monday, the California Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, there were 52 COVID-19 ICU patients in Sacramento, which was an 18% increase from Sunday. There were 64 ICU beds still available.

“Thankfully, while hospitalizations have steadily increased since the holidays, they are not increasing as quickly compared with prior surges,” according to an email statement from Kaiser Permanente.

“We are using all options available to maintain hospital and ambulatory care staffing so we can meet the needs of our patients,” the statement said. This includes employing traveling nurses, adjusting non-emergency and elective procedures, offering telehealth opportunities and increasing COVID test appointments.

“We are closely monitoring the hospital census, available beds, outpatient appointments, staffing, supplies and equipment throughout California,” it said. “The situation remains dynamic, and we are prepared to respond to the ever-changing demands this pandemic may require.”

I think I had COVID, but I never got tested. Should I even though I feel better?

It depends on your situation.

Dr. Angelique Tjen-A-Looi, the chief of infectious diseases for Kaiser Permanente Sacramento and Roseville, said that if it has been more than 10 days since you’ve developed symptoms, has been more than 24 hours since your last fever and you didn’t need to go to the hospital, then a test should not be necessary.

Even if your test results are positive, you are unlikely to be infectious by this time, she said.

“If, however, it is still within 5 days of when your symptoms started or you are still having fevers from time to time,” Tjen-A-Looi said in the health system’s statement to The Bee, “then a test result would be helpful for your doctor to determine the best course of action.”

If you get a negative test result under these circumstances, you won’t need to isolate. If you get a positive result, your doctor can help determine when your isolation period should end, she said.

White, of Sacramento County, added that if you’re able to access a test, there’s no harm in taking one to confirm or verify whether you have the virus.

Overall, Tjen-A-Looi recommends that people contact their primary care physician for up-to-date guidance.

I have COVID symptoms. Can I get the vaccine or booster now?

It’s best to wait.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms should get vaccinated once they’ve recovered from their infection and completed their isolation period of at least five days.

Tjen-A-Looi said if it’s been more than 10 days since your symptoms began and more than 24 hours since your last fever, it would be safe to get your shot.

However, if you received monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, you’ll need to wait at least 90 days before getting the vaccine or booster, she said.

“The antibody therapy might lessen your body’s response to the vaccine,” Tjen-A-Looi said.

People who have COVID but are not experiencing symptoms should also follow isolation guidelines before getting their vaccine, according to the CDC.

What mask will best protect me from omicron?

As the omicron variant surges in California, state health officials issued a recommendation that people wear surgical masks or higher-level respirators, such as N95, KN95 or KF94.

The California Department of Public Health advises people to avoid cloth masks, unless they are wearing them in conjunction with a surgical mask.

Experts say cloth masks do not provide the same level of protection, compared to higher-quality, medical-grade masks or three-ply coverings, McClatchy News reported.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people should avoid masks that have vents because they “allow unfiltered exhaled air to escape.”

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

