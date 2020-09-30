Coronavirus: 'We have next to no income. There is no help for us'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak admitted last week that his latest coronavirus economic support package won't save all jobs. But as employers and employees digest the latest plans it's clear many of them feel viable firms are being hung out to dry just as the economy faces the impact of further lockdown measures.

The support plan, involving ending the furlough scheme and shifting more of the financial burden from the taxpayer and onto employers, has broad support from the CBI and TUC. But many firms say the government has simply withdrawn a lifeline. The BBC spoke to four people who feel things just got worse.

'Companies like ours are hanging on by their fingertips'

"We have struggled all the way through - and now this," says an exasperated Sonia Hawkins. "We have done everything right and followed the rules. But there is no help for us."

In 2019, her family-run music and lighting equipment hire firm had its best year since it was set up as a mobile disco business in 1978. "Now we've had the rug pulled from under us," she says.

After the furlough scheme ends on 31 October, the Treasury will instead subsidise people who worked at least a third of their usual hours.

"We have next to no income. We've got people on furlough. We would have to bring them back and pay them just to get a subsidy. It's nuts."

The company, Disco Equipment Hire, serves many areas that went into deep freeze during lockdown: big parties, weddings, conferences.

Sonia said that after the firm's "phenomenal" 2019, they invested heavily in expanding - new equipment and transport. "Luckily, we had enough money to survive during the lockdown," she said. "In June, we invoiced for just £50."

A few weeks ago Sonia was hopeful that business was starting to pick up. Now she fears that two more staff will have to go, in addition to the five already made redundant - leaving just the four family members plus an additional employee.

"We were praying that the chancellor was going to come out with something for us - grants, more furlough assistance.

"Our bills don't stop," she said. "Companies like ours are hanging on by their fingernails."

'There's no work around. I'm not even getting responses'

Maria - she did not want her surname disclosed - had already survived one round of redundancies at the large hotel where she works. But Maria's employer has just warned her job is at risk in a new round of cuts.

"I'm fearing the worse," says the sales manager. "My job was certainly viable. I brought in the most revenues for the business."

Maria works in a city-centre hotel - part of a big chain.

"The hotel manager has been trying to keep things afloat," she said. "But as everyone knows, people aren't going into the cities any more."

"We've gone from about 110 staff to 20. The people there are doing a bit of everything now - trying to keep things going with as few staff as possible."

Maria said everyone was banking on an extension to the furlough scheme: "I think we all felt that it would be enough for help us through the next few months."

She's still hoping for the best. Maria has been at the hotel for four years, and with the group for 12 years. "They know my capabilities, that I'm good at my job."

She's hoping to hear about her future within the next week. Even so, Maria has been firing off her CV in the search for other jobs in sales and business management.

It's been dispiriting: "There's no work around. I'm not even getting responses."

'A lot of our competitors have already gone into liquidation'

After six months of zero income, events company KDM spotted signs of life in the sector in early September. Business activity started to pick up, says manager Nicky Whyman.

Bookings in the first week of September were only 10% of monthly activity pre-lockdown, but it was a sign for optimism. That has since evaporated after fresh lockdown measures.

