The COVID Story That Made This Doctor Break His No-Hug Rule

Michael Daly
·5 min read
Courtesy of Dr. Thomas Nguyen
Courtesy of Dr. Thomas Nguyen

This week, a patient came in to see Dr. Thomas Nguyen with a tale of the pandemic so heart wrenching that the veteran Ohio pediatrician broke what he calls “my no-hug rule.”

Throughout his 15 years of practice, Dr. Thomas Nguyen has scrupulously avoided any physical contact with his patients that could conceivably be misconstrued.

And with COVID-19 came an added concern that proximity might transmit the virus.

“From about mid-December through the end of January, we were seeing a ridiculous number of cases,” he told The Daily Beast.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old patient arrived at his private pediatric outpatient clinic in Hudson, the town made famous last week by a much-tweeted video in which the mayor suggested that ice fishing leads to prostitution.

The teen had been coming to the clinic since he was a boy. And Nguyen practices medicine in the way of the old-school pediatricians who are part of the patients’ lives, addressing a kid’s emotional as well as physical well-being.

“He comes in just to catch up with me,” Nguyen told The Daily Beast.

The last time he visited, for a check-up at the beginning of the school year, the boy had been with his mother.

This time, the teen was on his own. He had an N95 mask, which Nguyen later noted is unusual in an area where people are more likely to wear surgical or cloth face coverings, if any at all.

“We get to talking and it comes up he’s a little bit stressed out,” Ngyuen recalled, “So naturally, I have to follow up on that. He said his mom recently died. He was vaccinated. She wasn’t.”

The son would almost certainly still have a mother if she had gotten the jab along with him at a local pharmacy. And his particular loss had been made all the more devastating by the circumstances he now described to his pediatrician.

Back around the start of the most recent COVID surge, the teen had gotten into an argument with his mother that grew so heated his sister called the police. The responding officers determined that the mother had an outstanding warrant and they took her into custody. She is believed to have caught COVID in jail.

The teen told Nguyen that his mother was then hospitalized and he had not been allowed to visit her because of COVID restrictions. Nguyen does not work at that hospital, but he surmised from what the teen said that the earlier strife may have given the ICU team further cause to be wary.

“The people that were involved in his mom's hospital care were not the people that were most likely to give this young man regular updates on how she was doing,” Nguyen said. “They weren't telling him what was going on with his mother being sick. And then finally she was just gone.”

Nguyen noted that if the mother was intubated, she would have been unconscious and beyond her son’s touch and words.

“What could he have said other than to hold her hand and say, ‘I’m sorry?’” Nguyen told The Daily Beast. “If even he wanted to. Those are details that I'm not privy to.”

But it was clear to Nguyen that it would have made a big difference to the teen if he had at least known what was going on.

“The thing he seemed most upset about was the lack of communication,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen understood that the teen was likely experiencing crushing guilt along with grief, but he was a good enough physician to understand that he could do more for his patient by just listening than by offering platitudes.

“I think one of the mistakes we make in medicine is we try to give them an answer,” Nguyen said. “We try to tell 'em what to do. And, we don't give the patient a chance to speak. And I think that's more therapeutic than telling them, ’Oh, it's not your fault.’ He needed to tell his story.”

Nguyen was heartened that the teen was there at all.

“He actually came to me for help, which is a huge sign of maturity,” Nguyen said. “But part of the reason he could was because we had a pre-existing relationship. That's one of the benefits of getting to know people. He felt comfortable telling me about what he was going through.”

Nguyen understood that it had not been easy for the teen.

“You could tell he was struggling because he had to relive it a little bit,” Nguyen said.

But the teen did not have the difficulty other kids have expressing his feelings.

”He didn't have a problem with that,” Nguyen said. “And I really respect him for that.”

Nguyen added, “He’s got a chance to make something of himself, that's for sure.”

Nguyen asked the teen how his father was doing. The teen said his father was outside and the doctor went out with him.

“I made sure to check in with his dad,” Nguyen said. “I asked him how he was doing and he said he was all right.”

The moment then came when Nguyen turned to the teen and suddenly broke his no-hug rule.

“I reached out and gave the young man a half hug right in front of his dad in the parking lot,” Nguyen said. “He looked like he needed it. I know he has some support in his life, but not as much as he probably needs.”

Nguyen was moved enough that he asked for and received the teen’s permission to tweet about the visit that ended with a hug.

“He never got a chance to say goodbye or I'm sorry,” Nguyen wrote. “Family blames him and he of course blames himself. The young man is resilient but this is too much.

“Tell me again that COVID does not affect kids.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot's slopestyle win

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even champion snowboarder Max Parrot knows he got away with one. Still, he's not giving back his gold medal. A few days after winning the Olympic slopestyle contest, Parrot told CBC Sports he knew he grabbed his knee, not his snowboard, during his winning run. “Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I’m not hiding from that. It is what it is,” the Canadian said. Parrot's feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an u

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • What to watch for in the final week of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games

    With one week remaining at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, plenty remains unsettled. Canada has 14 medals as of Sunday — but only one gold, courtesy of snowboarder Max Parrot in the men's slopestyle event. By contrast, Canadians won 11 gold medals at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. It seems doubtful that total will be matched in China, but a strong close to these Games could still leave things close. Here's everything you should watch for in the final seven days of competition: Golden opport

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • 5 Interesting facts about Al Ahly

    Are you a fan of Al Ahly Egyptian football club? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe