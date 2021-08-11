Covid: Stevie Nicks cancels performances to 'keep healthy'

Stevie Nicks said she was vaccinated but "still being extremely cautious"

Singer Stevie Nicks has cancelled all of her gigs for the rest of the year due to rising Covid cases in the US.

The 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac and solo star had been due to perform at events in Colorado, California and Texas.

"My primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer," she said.

America is currently averaging more than 100,000 new cases a day, for the first time since February, due to the Delta variant of the virus.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made," the singer explained in a statement.

"I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us."

'Extremely cautious'

Nicks made her name in the 1970s as the frontwoman of the second incarnation of Fleetwood Mac, singing hits like Go Your Own Way and Dreams, and went on to enjoy success as a solo star.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021," she continued.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

"I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

Her cancelled concerts include appearances at the Austin City Limits Music and BottleRock Napa Valley festivals.

