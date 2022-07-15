As COVID spread spikes in Tarrant County, here’s where to get tested, vaccinated

COVID community spread risk is high in Tarrant County with over 597 thousand cases reported as of Friday.

Under a high risk spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors and in public, testing and staying updated on vaccinations.

While COVID testing has scaled back since the start of the pandemic, Tarrant County Public Health still offers testing locations as well as vaccine clinics.

Here is what to know if you’re looking to get tested or updated on your COVID vaccine.

Tarrant County COVID testing

As of Friday, there are five locations in the county to get tested for COVID.

Southwest Public Health Clinic

6551 Granbury Rd., Fort Worth

Monday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m.

This location offers drive-thru, stay in car testing using a shallow nasal swab. No appointment is required.

Burleson Public Health Authority

620 Memorial Plaza, Burleson

Monday-Friday: 9-11 a.m.

Free rapid testing available by appointment only. Sign up for an appointment on Burleson’s city website or by calling 682-312-2780.

Watauga Public Health Center

6601 Watauga Rd., Watauga

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m.

This location offers drive-thru, stay in car testing using a shallow nasal swab. No appointment is required.

RL Anderson Stadium

1016 Magnolia St., Mansfield

Monday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rapid antigen and PCR testing is offered at this location by appointment only. Make an appointment online on Nomi Health’s website.

Arkansas Lane-Adult Health Services

2596 East Arkansas Lane, Suite 190, Arlington

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m.

This location offers drive-thru, stay in car testing using a shallow nasal swab. No appointment is required.

Where to find free at-home COVID tests

Free at-home COVID tests can be ordered through the United States Postal Service. A total of three orders containing eight tests per residential address are available for order.

To place an order, visit the USPS website. Insurance information is not required to place an order for at-home COVID tests.

Blind or low-vision people can now order up to two orders of more accessible, free at-home tests. The orders ship in a carton and includes 12 rapid antigen tests that are more accessible, according to the USPS. To place an accessible order, visit the USPS website or call 1-800-232-0233.

What to know if you previously placed an order

Those who previously placed two orders can place a third order containing eight tests. For those who previously placed only one order, a second and third order can be placed each containing eight tests for a total of 16.

If you have not placed an order for tests, you can place three separate orders each containing eight tests for a total of 24.

For blind or low-vision people, if one order of the accessible tests were made, two additional orders can be placed for a total of 24.

Can you use an expired at-home COVID test?

The Food and Drug Administration discourages people from using expired at-home COVID tests. There are several at-home COVID test types with long shelf lives. To know when your at-home COVID test expires, visit the ‘At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests’ webpage on the FDA website.

Where can I get vaccinated in Tarrant County?

The Tarrant County Public Health website updates its vaccine clinic map daily, including locations and times. There are also several locations offering pediatric vaccinations for ages 5-11.

COVID vaccinations are also available by appointment at locations like CVS, Walgreens and Kroger Pharmacy. Appointments can be made on their pharmacy websites.