COVID SNAP benefits set to expire + Feds order Charlotte company to pay $186K in overtime wages to workers

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Hope you got your week started on a good note!

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments are in full swing. The quarterfinals are set for tomorrow, and there are plenty of storylines to get you interested.

Tune in for a brand new episode of Talking Preps tonight at 8 p.m. as our experts discuss the upcoming games and reveal the three boys and girls finalists for Mr. and Mrs. North Carolina Basketball.

On to your news.

Loaves & Fishes volunteers Don Peeler, left and Gil Gaffney, right, load a clients car with groceries on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC. Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays have seen an explosion in need and are bracing for the end of increased snap benefits on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

A COVID-19 benefit given to some 900,000 households in North Carolina is ending tomorrow.

An emergency boost in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for low-income individuals and families, also know as SNAP, will stop due to Congress’ passes of a $1.7 trillion budget bill.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the average person on the program will be cut from $8.12 to $5.45 per day.

Danielle Battaglia and DJ Simmons share more details on the expiring SNAP funds.

A Charlotte racking system company misclassified its employees working as installers as independent contractors and did not pay them time-and-a-half overtime rate for hours over 40 in a workweek, the Department of Labor said.

The U.S. Department of Labor is cracking down on a south Charlotte company.

IPD Company, a warehouse rack installation company, must pay $185,963 in overtime to 181 workers. IPD misclassified its employees working as installers as independent contractors and did not pay them time-and-a-half overtime, an investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found.

Catherine Muccigrosso has more on the investigation’s findings.

Several school districts in the Charlotte area are moving forward with plans to defy the state’s calendar law in the 2023-2024 school year. In this file photo, a student raises his hand in art class during the first day of school at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, August 29, 2022.

In school, you learn to not break the rules, but some districts aren’t heeding their own lesson.

Most public school districts near Charlotte plan to ignore the state’s calendar law for the 2023-24 year. The Gaston County school board voted last week to join Cabarrus County, Stanly, Lincoln, Iredell-Statesville and Kannapolis districts to start school well before what North Carolina’s calendar law allows.

Story continues

Anna Maria Della Costa reports on the law-breaking decisions made by the districts.

Brenda Hoover is a retired Hidden Valley Elementary School teacher. Hoover retired in the early 2000s but is considered an unsung hero by several Hidden Valley residents for her work in the school.

Brenda Hoover moved to Hidden Valley in 1970 and still lives in the same house.

She started teaching sixth grade in the mid-1970s at Hidden Valley Elementary. She became a pillar of the neighborhood and left an indelible impact on her students who still sing her praises today.

“I still call her the best teacher I ever had,” said Svenya Nimmons, a Hidden Valley resident.

DJ Simmons highlights Hoover’s impactful career.

5. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.