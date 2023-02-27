COVID SNAP benefits set to expire + Feds order Charlotte company to pay $186K in overtime wages to workers
1. Emergency COVID funds set to expire. Will it affect your wallet?
A COVID-19 benefit given to some 900,000 households in North Carolina is ending tomorrow.
An emergency boost in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for low-income individuals and families, also know as SNAP, will stop due to Congress’ passes of a $1.7 trillion budget bill.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the average person on the program will be cut from $8.12 to $5.45 per day.
Danielle Battaglia and DJ Simmons share more details on the expiring SNAP funds.
2. Feds order Charlotte company to pay $186K in overtime wages to workers
The U.S. Department of Labor is cracking down on a south Charlotte company.
IPD Company, a warehouse rack installation company, must pay $185,963 in overtime to 181 workers. IPD misclassified its employees working as installers as independent contractors and did not pay them time-and-a-half overtime, an investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found.
Catherine Muccigrosso has more on the investigation’s findings.
3. Charlotte-area school districts are ignoring NC calendar law. Will there be consequences?
In school, you learn to not break the rules, but some districts aren’t heeding their own lesson.
Most public school districts near Charlotte plan to ignore the state’s calendar law for the 2023-24 year. The Gaston County school board voted last week to join Cabarrus County, Stanly, Lincoln, Iredell-Statesville and Kannapolis districts to start school well before what North Carolina’s calendar law allows.
Anna Maria Della Costa reports on the law-breaking decisions made by the districts.
4. Hidden Valley educator leaves a legacy beyond the classroom
Brenda Hoover moved to Hidden Valley in 1970 and still lives in the same house.
She started teaching sixth grade in the mid-1970s at Hidden Valley Elementary. She became a pillar of the neighborhood and left an indelible impact on her students who still sing her praises today.
“I still call her the best teacher I ever had,” said Svenya Nimmons, a Hidden Valley resident.
DJ Simmons highlights Hoover’s impactful career.
