COVID shutdowns and 900k in unpaid rent spelled doom for this Miami Beach Cuban spot

The slide into insolvency has a been a gradual but steady one for Miami Beach’s David’s Café.

The longtime Cuban restaurant, changing locations since it left its original spot on Lincoln Road where it was founded in 1977, has closed and will not reopen, according to social media post by the owner. A long list of court filings shows the restaurant was well on its way to closing before the pandemic first shut county dining rooms in March.

“From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank all of our community for showing us so much love and support during the years and especially during these challenging times. We want to thank all our amazing staff for all their hard work,” owner Adrian Gonzalez wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page Aug. 29

David’s Café, at 919 Alton Rd., fell five months behind on rent when its landlords filed for eviction, back rent and future rent in January of 2019, according to court records. The owners failed to pay more than $51,000 in rent from September 2019 through January 2020 by early March and the court issued a summary judgment. But because of the paused court proceedings during the pandemic, court records show, the landlord, 901 Alton Road, Inc., was not able to take possession.

https://www.facebook.com/1505762822992965/photos/a.1547344115501502/2760688077500427/

Meanwhile, according to court filings, the restaurant continued to do business.

Now the landlords are not only asking for the property back, but for all future rent David’s Café owed on its lease: More than $895,000. The restaurant’s bank, JPMorgan Chase, answered the court that the restaurant has little more than $5,000 in its coffers there. Miami Herald calls to the restaurant and messages through social media were not returned.

In April, the restaurant was in the news after someone stole the tip jar with about $80 out of the cafe’s walk-up window and a Good Samaritan who worked in trash collection replaced it with $300 cash.

David’s Café had survived previous moves. It left Lincoln Road in 2012 and a second location near 10th Street and Collins Avenue in 2014, before reopening on Alton Road. The restaurant posted that Aug. 31 would be its last day of service.

“Sadly, this chapter has been written for us and we will be closing our doors,” the statement read. “I want to let everyone know this is the end of our chapter here at David’s Café Cafecito, but the story is far from over.”