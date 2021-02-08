COVID SCIENCE-Death risk higher from UK virus variant; vaccine in pregnancy may protect newborns
Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of thelatest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effortsto find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness causedby the virus.
UK variant carries higher death risk
The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK isdeadlier than earlier variants, a new study confirms.Researchers tracked roughly one million individuals tested forCOVID-19 from November to January in community settings,including about 3,000 who ultimately died from it. Afteraccounting for other factors that affect COVID-19 outcomes,patients with the new variant had a roughly 35% higher risk ofdeath, they reported on Wednesday on medRxiv ahead of peerreview. Among male patients ages 55-69, around 1-in-180 diedafter becoming infected with older versions of the virus. Withthe new variant "that's gone up to around ... 1-in-140," saidco-author Nicholas Davies of the London School of TropicalMedicine & Hygiene. The absolute risk of death remains low underage 54, his team said. For women ages 70-84, the risk of deathwithin 28 days went from 2.9% with the original variant to 3.7%with the new UK variant, and for those age 85 and older it wentfrom 12.8% to 16.4%. For males ages 70-84, the mortality raterose from 4.7% to 6.1% and for older males from 17.1% to 21.7%.The researchers did not have data on people who were diagnosedin hospitals or on infected people who were never tested. Daviessaid his team is updating its analysis with more data, "and itlooks like the increase in mortality may well be higher than35%." (https://bit.ly/3qe7HU0)
COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy may protect newborns
COVID-19 vaccines given to pregnant women may help protecttheir newborns, a case report suggests. Florida doctorsdescribed a frontline healthcare worker who received the firstdose of the Moderna vaccine three weeks before goinginto labor. Her healthy baby girl had so-called IgG antibodiesto the new coronavirus in her umbilical cord blood. Findingthese antibodies in the baby after a single dose of the vaccinesuggests "there is potential for protection and infection riskreduction from ... maternal vaccination," the doctors said in apaper posted on Friday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. Theideal timing of vaccination during pregnancy is not clear, theysaid, nor is it clear how well these antibodies will protect theinfant, or for how long. U.S. Centers for Disease Control andPrevention guidelines say that because only limited data areavailable on the safety of COVID-19 vaccination duringpregnancy, "getting vaccinated is a personal choice for peoplewho are pregnant." (https://bit.ly/3a07Ogz)
Semen quality may be impaired after COVID-19
Young, sexually active men who recover from COVID-19 may beat risk for fertility problems, a small study from Italysuggests. Doctors who analyzed semen samples from 43 such menfound that in 25%, the semen was nearly or completely devoid ofsperm. A complete absence of sperm, or azoospermia, was "highlyrelated to the severity of the illness: the condition was foundin four out of five patients admitted to the intensive careunit," researchers reported in the journal Human Reproduction.While most of the men had fathered children, a few reportedprevious problems having a baby with a long-term partner, andthe researchers acknowledge that they did not have anypre-COVID-19 semen samples for comparison purposes. Still, theresearchers said their finding that one-in-four men whorecovered from COVID-19 had little or no sperm in their semensuggests that "an assessment of semen quality should berecommended for men of reproductive age who are affected byCOVID-19." (https://bit.ly/3jwudVD)
New clues discovered to ICU patients' breathing problems
The lungs of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units canlack "surfactant," a substance crucial to breathing that helpsoxygen in the air sacs of the lungs get transferred into blood.Researchers believe they now have new clues to explain why thatoccurs. The coronavirus somehow triggers the immune system tomistakenly attack surfactant-producing cells, they reported onSunday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. In lab experiments, theyexposed healthy human lung tissue to plasma from COVID-19patients. So-called IgA antibodies in the plasma attackedsurfactant-producing lung cells called pneumocytes, althoughthat was only true for plasma from critically ill patients. Inautopsies of deceased COVID-19 patients, the researchers found"remarkably reduced" levels of surfactant in the lungs. Otherresearch teams have been planning trials to see if treatmentwith artificial surfactant - a mixture of lipids and proteinsthat can be helpful in premature infants - will help easebreathing problems in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Theauthors of the new report say further study is also needed tosee whether treatment with immunosuppressive medications mightbe another way to protect surfactant-producing proteins. (https://bit.ly/3aMRn6d)
