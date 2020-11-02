Covid: Ryanair losses grow and passenger numbers plunge

Ryanair has revealed that it carried 80% fewer passengers over the first half of its financial year and expects losses to grow amid the coronavirus.

It said 17.1 million people travelled on the airline in the six months to September, compared with 85.7 million last year.

The carrier also reported a €196.5m (£174m) loss for the period but warned it was likely to worsen.

It said "will continue to be a hugely challenging year for Ryanair".

The Irish airline's first half loss compares with a €1.15bn profit in the same period last year. Revenues also plunged to €1.1bn from a previous €5.3bn.

During the period, air travel ground to a virtual halt as countries introduced measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, when flights did resume Ryanair said passenger confidence and forward bookings "were negatively impacted by the return of uncoordinated EU government flight restrictions in September and October which heavily curtailed travel to and from much of Central Europe, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium and Portugal".