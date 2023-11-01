Covid rules were broken virtually every day inside No 10, civil servant tells inquiry

Helen MacNamara was one of the country’s most senior civil servants during the pandemic - UK Covid-19 Inquiry/AFP

Covid rules were broken virtually every day in Downing Street, one of the country’s most senior civil servants at the time said on Wednesday.

Helen MacNamara, then the deputy cabinet secretary, told the Covid Inquiry that “hundreds” of civil servants and government ministers had likely broken the restrictions.

Ms MacNamara, who oversaw proprietary and ethics issues but was herself fined for one of the partygate events, also admitted her own “profound regret” over what happened.

Elsewhere during her evidence, Ms MacNamara criticised the Number 10 mantra of “following the science” during the pandemic, arguing it obscured other important factors.

She claimed that the Downing Street culture under Boris Johnson was “macho” and one of “breezy confidence”, which underestimated the risks of Covid when it first emerged.

‘Violent and misogynistic’

Ms MacNamara responded to an explicit message sent by Dominic Cummings about her, revealed on Tuesday, saying it showed “violent and misogynistic” language.

But she also criticised Mr Johnson, who had been sent the message, for not rebuking Mr Cummings over the language, saying in failing to act he was “miles away” from what the country deserved.

Mr Cummings apologised for the language about Ms MacNamara but denied the remarks amounted to misogyny.

Addressing lockdown breaches in Downing Street, Ms MacNamara said: “I would find it hard to pick one day when the regulations were followed properly inside that building.”

She said there had been one Cabinet gathering where the guidance had been “absolutely adhered to” but afterwards “everybody moaned about it”.

Ms MacNamara said: “I am certain that there are hundreds of civil servants and potentially ministers who, in retrospect, think they were [on] the wrong side of that line.”

Helen MacNamara described a message sent by Dominic Cummings about her as “violent and misogynistic” - ANDY RAIN/Shutterstock

She was also critical of the blanket denials issued by Number 10 about lockdown rule-breaking when media reports started to emerge, in what became known as the partygate scandal.

Ms MacNamara said: “There’s a lot about the handling of when those allegations of parties came up that I profoundly disagree with and firstly and most importantly lying about it.

“I don’t understand at all why it wasn’t acknowledged that on a number of occasions I’m sure that Downing Street and the Cabinet Office sometimes didn’t follow the regulations.”

She said that it took seven months from the start of the pandemic to install a hand sanitiser dispenser by the door that connected Number 10 and the Cabinet Office.

The remarks are among some of the most candid on the scale of lockdown-breaking in Number 10 from a senior figure in Downing Street at the time.

‘Following the science’ questioned

Ms MacNamara was deputy to the cabinet secretary, a role held by Lord Sedwill at the beginning of the pandemic before it was taken over by Simon Case, who remains in the permanent role.

The Daily Telegraph revealed in April 2022 that Ms MacNamara was fined for attending a leaving do for a Number 10 official during lockdown. She had provided a karaoke machine.

During her testimony, Ms MacNamara questioned the wisdom of Downing Street repeatedly saying they were “following the science” when the pandemic first struck.

She told the Covid Inquiry: “It’s not what governments normally do, to just decide they’re going to blindly follow advice from something else.”

She added it felt like “a bit of a cop-out” and was “unfair” for the Government to delegate all decisions to scientists.

“It was an odd thing to stick to so religiously,” she said, noting other moral, ethical and economic factors.

‘Absence of humanity’

In an email from March 2020, she said that science was being treated “like it is the word of God”.

Ms MacNamara said there had been an “absence of humanity” at the centre of Government as they attempted to come up with policies to tackle the pandemic.

She questioned whether the lack of government figures from ethnic minority backgrounds, with children at state school or without back gardens held back the completeness of Covid policy-making.

Ms MacNamara also expressed frustration at the “breezy” culture in Downing Street when Covid first hit, which included dismissing politicians and officials in Italy for introducing restrictions.

‘We are absolutely f—ed’

The inquiry heard details from a report she co-wrote in May 2020, a few months after Covid reached the UK, which included criticisms of the working culture in Downing Street.

The report noted remarks such as “no one listens”, “views ignored”, “not sustainable”, “bad behaviours from senior leaders tolerated” and “junior women being talked over”.

The inquiry also heard that Ms MacNamara grew alarmed by the lack of a plan for Covid in March 2020. In written evidence submitted to the inquiry, Ms MacNamara was quoted paraphrasing a government official saying: “I have been told for years that there is a whole plan for this. There is no plan. We are in huge trouble”

She added herself: “We are absolutely f—ed”.

Ms MacNamara confirmed the account was accurate.

