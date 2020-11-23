Covid pub rules 'killing Christmas not saving it'

Dearbail Jordan - Business reporter
·4 min read
Man walks in front of a closed pub
Man walks in front of a closed pub

The UK hospitality industry says that new Covid rules in England "are killing Christmas" and has warned pubs, restaurants and hotels face going bust.

The government will roll out regional restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the second lockdown in England will end on 2 December.

But new rules mean pubs operating under Tier 2 can only trade if customers have a "substantial meal".

In Tier 3, pubs must shut and can only sell goods for takeaway.

In contrast, gyms will be allowed to stay open under Tier 3 restrictions while outdoor and indoor spectator sports venues can reopen in Tier 1 and Tier 2 with limits.

Non-essential shops and personal care, such as hairdressers, will also be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends.

Mr Johnson said: "I'm very sorry, obviously, for the unavoidable hardship that this will cause for business owners who have already endured so much disruption this year."

But UK Hospitality's chief executive Kate Nicholls said: "The government is making a point of saying that these measures are needed in order to save Christmas.

"In reality, they are killing Christmas and beyond for many businesses and their customers who look forward to, and rely on, venues being open at this time of year. Sadly, for many staff, it will be a Christmas out of work."

The government also said it would ditch the 10pm curfew. However, pubs and restaurants must stop serving alcohol and food at 10pm and customers will have until 11pm to leave the premises.

Ms Nicholls said that under the rules that were in place before the current lockdown came into force on 5 November, some 76% of its members warned their business "would not be viable" if Tier 2 restrictions remained in placed for three months.

That number rose to 94% under the previous Tier 3 rules which stated that pubs could only stay open if they offered a substantial meal.

But she said under the new rules "large swathes will just not be able to open at all".

Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor
Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor

It's beginning to look a BIT like Christmas for some parts of the economy.

For retailers considered non-essential, reopening on 3 December was absolutely crucial. That industry will be breathing a huge sigh of relief as they will now have an opportunity - albeit truncated - to sell the Christmas stock they have bought in.

Industry sources told the BBC that although there had been a huge switch in consumer behaviour to internet shopping, the online pipe was still not wide enough to deliver Christmas on its own and the decision to reopen stores would help preserve hundreds of thousands of jobs.

However, the hospitality industry is still looking at a very bleak winter.

The prime minister said most of the UK would emerge from various forms of lockdown into a higher tier than they were in before it started. That is a disaster for pubs and restaurants. with 76% of them saying that even under the old Tier 2 conditions - in the middle - it was hardly worth opening as capacity was so constrained and alcohol sales so limited.

UK Hospitality, which represents the sector, said the return to this would be "devastating" and risk one million jobs.

The hospitality hit may have a knock-on effect on retailers as fewer shoppers are expected to take the streets if access to pubs, bars and restaurants is heavily restricted.

'Devastating' impact

MPs will vote on the proposed rules this week. Mr Johnson is expected to detail which regions in England will be placed into either Tier 1, 2 or 3 on Thursday.

Mr Johnson said that "without sensible precautions, we would risk the virus escalating into a winter or new year surge. The incidence of the disease is still, alas, widespread in many areas."

He said: "While the previous local tiers did cut the 'R' number, they were not quite enough to reduce it below 1 so the scientific advice I'm afraid is that as we come out [of lockdown] our tiers need to be made tougher."

But Greater Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham said a toughened Tier 3 "could be devastating for the hospitality industry and will hit cities and the city economy very, very hard indeed".

William Lees-Jones is managing-director of the brewery and pub chain, JW Lees
William Lees-Jones, managing-director of the brewery and pub chain JW Lees, hopes his pubs are not in Tier 3 areas

He warned that "we will see widespread business failure" in the hospitality sector if the tougher regional rules go ahead.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Mr Johnson to outline which regions would be placed into which tier as soon as possible.

William Lees-Jones, managing-director of the brewery and pub chain JW Lees, said: "I just hope that we are all in Tier 2 which means that we can be in business.

"We've brewed an awful lot of beer which we won't have anything to do with."

Latest Stories

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice issues

    The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.

  • Raptors reportedly sign DeAndre Bembry to 2-year contract

    The Toronto Raptors have added some depth with the signing of shooting guard DeAndre Bembry.

  • Frank Gore doesn't want to go 0-16 in what could be his final season: 'I can’t go out like that'

    If this is Frank Gore's last season, he wants at least one win.

  • Report: Raptors sign Aron Baynes to 2-year, $14-million contract

    The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

  • Report: Raptors re-sign Chris Boucher to 2-year, $13.5M deal

    Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: A QB from the XFL might have ended Matt Patricia's time with Lions

    The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.

  • Report: Marc Gasol signs with Lakers

    Marc Gasol agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, ending his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

  • Adam Thielen, CeeDee Lamb post dueling catch-of-the-year candidates in Minnesota

    Who did it better?

  • Why COVID-19 vaccine likely won't get fans back in NHL arenas anytime soon

    The development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines could be a major assist in the battle against the coronavirus, but they might not be a game changer when it comes to NHL fans being able to return to arenas in the near future. Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control and infectious diseases specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said even if a vaccine becomes available early in the new year, it will take several months for enough of the population to be vaccinated. "In order for there to be some kind of a herd immunity effect from vaccination ... you still need about 85 per cent coverage in the population for it to really be helpful," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "I think we do have to mentally prepare ourselves, I'd say, for at least a year to try and roll out the vaccine and feel like you've got coverage to a point where it's more protective on a population level." Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer have both said their vaccine candidates are at least 90 per cent effective in preventing a COVID-19 infection. But until an adequate level of protection is reached, Hota believes gatherings like crowds attending sporting events should be restricted. "I think the goal would be to minimize and keep the sort of two-metre distancing as much as possible between people included in the stadium," she said. "So that does limit the overall capacity quite a bit." WATCH | NHL analyst Dave Poulin discusses NHL's next steps: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league hopes to return Jan. 1 and wants to play a full 82-game season with fans in arenas. League officials have also said they must be flexible in their planning and the format used to begin the season might change over time. According to Statista.com, an NHL team will lose nearly $1.5 million US in ticket sales and revenue generated from food and beverage for each home game played before empty seats. One return to play possibility for the NHL is dividing the league into four regional divisions, including one featuring the seven Canadian teams. The divisional teams could travel to a hub city for a series of games then return home. Another scenario could see a team like Vancouver fly east and play two or three games over a week in Montreal. Financial challenges loom David Legg, a professor of sports management at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said a vaccine that allows some fans into buildings won't cure the NHL's financial problems. Like other businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, NHL teams hosting games will have to be creative in their ticket pricing and food services. "Every business is thinking that way," said Legg. "They're trying to think about ways to kind of engender loyalty to the brand, even though they might take a financial hit this year.  "From a long-game perspective, you want to ensure that fans enjoy themselves. Maybe they price food and beverages less than they normally would, knowing they're going to take a hit financially short term, but long term they are going to generate fan loyalty." Even with a vaccine, it's "a total crapshoot" how many fans will want to attend games, said Legg. "That's the great unknown," he said. "I would suspect the majority of the people will probably wait and just kind of see how it goes. And if it seems to them it's safe, they'll fall in line." Barriers to entry Hota said the restrictions on fans in buildings could extend into next fall. "That might be the earliest that we could get to some point of overall vaccination rates ...  that would be reassuring," she said. "I think the safest way to do it is to transition things slowly." Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. might extend into 2022, she said. Even travelling within Canada could be difficult. "Travel means you're crossing in jurisdictions where they may be at different stages of vaccination," said Hota. "It's taking into context their local transmission rates, the accessibility to vaccinations in that area." Another issue affecting the NHL is the hurdles the U.S. may face in vaccinating its population. "They're 10 times our size and they have a greater problem with COVID right now and a lot of complicities on rolling things out," said Hota.

  • Taysom Hill's first start had his head coach dunking on Twitter. Here's how he can lock up the Saints' QB job long-term

    Sean Payton couldn't resist retweeting a former Falcon who doubted his decision to start Hill. But it's going to get a lot tougher for the Saints' signal-caller the next couple games.

  • Myles Garrett ruled out for Week 12 vs. Jaguars while still on COVID-19 list

    Myles Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

  • 'It’s temporary insanity': George Foreman talks comebacks ahead of Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition

    Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.

  • He missed that? Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the difficulty in kicking on SportSciQ

    Ever wondered if the earth's rotation matters on a kick or if Tom Dempsey had an advantage when he kicked the 63-yarder?

  • Bet $1 on any team to win this Thursday and get $1 for every point scored on Thanksgiving*

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for Thanksgiving football.

  • NFL Week 11 betting roundup: Raiders covering vs. Chiefs caps horrendous Sunday for bettors

    The Chiefs rallied in the final minute to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, but it wasn't enough to cover the 7.5-point spread.

  • Can the rotation of the Earth affect the scoring of field goals? Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses on SportSciQ

    Just in time for Thanksgiving! On this episode Neil, Chuck and Gary discuss how the earth’s rotation and the lack of fans have an impact on field goals and scoring.&nbsp;

  • Frank Gore and his son both scored touchdowns on the same weekend

    Frank Gore, who plays for the Jets, and Frank Gore Jr, a running back at Southern Miss, each scored a TD over the weekend.

  • Titans’ logo-stomp part of a proud, petty tradition

    The Titans stepped all over the Ravens' logo, and Baltimore didn't rise to the occasion to defend it.

  • The FitTrack smart scale is like having a digital workout partner and you can save up to 70% off during their Black Friday sale

    These are of course supplementary products to a balanced diet and regular fitness schedule.