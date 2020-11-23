Revealed: The Full Details Of England’s New Covid Rules
Boris Johnson has announced a new three tiered system of local lockdowns for England as part of the government’s plan to control Covid-19 this winter.
The system will begin when lockdown ends on December 2 and remain in place until the end of March. This is what you can and can’t do in each level.
Tier 1
The rule-of-six for social gatherings, both indoor and outdoor, will be enforced, unless for work and education purposes.
Shops, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and leisure centres will be open.
Pubs and restaurants can open, but there is table service only and venues must take last orders at 10pm and close their doors at 11pm.
Collective worship and weddings can take place, with a maximum of 15 guests.
Outdoor sports can take place but there is a maximum crowd size of either 50% occupancy of the stadium or 4,000 spectators, whichever number is smaller.
Indoor sport can take place with a maximum of 1,000 spectators.
People are encouraged to minimise travel and to work from home where possible.
Tier 2
Mixing of households indoors will be banned and the rule-of-six for social gatherings applies for outdoors.
Shops, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and leisure centres will be open.
Pubs and restaurants can open but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal, with the same opening times restriction as in tier 1.
Collective worship and weddings can take place, with a maximum of 15 guests.
Outdoor sports can take place but there is a maximum crowd of 50% of overall capacity or 2,000, whichever is smaller.
Indoor sport can take place with a maximum of 1,000 spectators.
People should work from home where possible.
Tier 3
Household mixing both indoors and outdoors is banned. The rule-of-six for gatherings in public gardens or parks applies.
Shops, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and leisure centres will be open.
Hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants, hotels and indoor entertainment venues will be forced to close. Delivery and takeaway services will be permitted, however.
Attending indoor and outdoor sport events is banned.
People should avoid travelling outside their area except for work, education or health reasons.
People should work from home where possible.
How are tiers decided?
The government has said the tiers are non-negotiable but will be reviewed every 14 days.
What areas are in which tiers are decided using five criteria:
1, An analysis of cases among all age groups
2, An analysis of cases among the over-60s, who are more vulnerable to coronavirus
3, The R rate and how quickly cases are rising
4, How many cases per thousand of the local population
5, The projected pressure on local NHS services
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.