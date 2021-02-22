All COVID restrictions on social contact to be lifted on 21 June at the earliest, Boris Johnson reveals

Boris Johnson has revealed the government is aiming to remove all of England's restrictions on social contact by 21 June at the earliest. (Parliamentlive.tv)

Boris Johnson has revealed the government is aiming to remove all of England's restrictions on social contact by 21 June at the earliest.

The prime minister unveiled a "road map" of four stages for easing the coronavirus lockdown, with five weeks in between each one.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Johnson told MPs: "We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that debilitate our economy, our physical and mental wellbeing, and the life chances of our children."

The PM confirmed the first stage of easing restrictions will take place in two weeks' time on 8 March, when all schools return, and socialising with one other person in a park or public space will also be allowed. By 29 March, this will be extended to two households.

On 12 April at the earliest, the government plans to allow shops, hairdressers, nail salons and gyms to reopen. Pubs and restaurants will open outdoors – with no curfew.

From 17 May at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.

Then, on 21 June, the government aims to have removed all limits on social contact: opening the final closed sectors of the economy such as nightclubs, and lifted restrictions on large events and performances.

Since imposing a third lockdown on England on 4 January, Johnson has repeatedly stressed the need for "caution" when easing restrictions. It comes after a winter crisis which saw record coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and deaths.

However, Downing Street has been boosted by a successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, with one in three adults in the UK having received a first dose.

Earlier on Monday, there had been more good news from a Scottish study analysing the real-life effectiveness of the vaccines, with researchers from the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland finding they can been linked to a substantial reduction in hospital admissions.

By the fourth week after receiving the first dose, the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs were shown to reduce the risk of hospital admission by up to 85% and 94% respectively, the study found.

Scientists said it is evidence of the vaccines “performing incredibly well”, and that they anticipate seeing similar results around the UK.

