Covid restrictions ease as most of Scotland moves to Level 2

Coronavirus restrictions have relaxed in Scotland, with most mainland areas moving to Level 2 as the country progresses out of lockdown.

It means people will be able to hug loved ones again and socialise indoors, subject to restrictions.

Glasgow and Moray will remain in Level 3 due to virus outbreaks. Many island communities have moved to Level 1.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the latest easing of lockdown measures last Tuesday.

Alcohol can be served indoors in pubs (Jeff Spicer/PA)

The First Minister said social distancing requirements during meetings indoors or in private gardens will be dropped.

“I actually feel a wee bit emotional saying this, from Monday, as long as you stay within permitted limits, you can hug your loved ones again,” she said.

Up to six people from three households can socialise indoors in a private home or garden without physical distancing. The government advises people to use their best judgment around physical contact.

Six people can also meet in a hospitality venue and eight people from eight houses can meet outdoors.

A number of changes have also taken place for the hospitality industry.

Pubs can open and sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm in two-hour booked slots. Local licensing laws will apply outdoors.

Cinemas will be able to reopen (Vue Cinemas/PA)

Meanwhile, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, music venues, comedy clubs, amusement arcades, casinos, snooker halls and bingo halls can open.

Outdoor and indoor events can also resume with maximum capacities indoors of 100, outdoors seated of 500 and outdoors free-standing of 250.

Adult contact sport can restart outdoors and non-professional performance arts can resume outdoors.

Universities and colleges will be able return to a more blended model of learning.

There are also changes taking place around international travel to and from Scotland, with the “traffic light” system now being used.

On Sunday, national clinical director Jason Leitch urged caution as the rules relaxed.

He said: “We have decided, with advice, that on Monday the rest of the country is safe to move to the next stage.

“But we all said the hugging, the increased hospitality, that should all be done very cautiously.

“So don’t go crazy but we think it can be kept under control.”