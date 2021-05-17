When Should COVID-Recovered Take Vaccine? What Experts Say

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the country, amid a relentless rise in cases and a severe shortage of vaccines, a government panel from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended waiting for six months after COVID-19 infection to take the vaccine.

According to news agency PTI, this recommendation is limited to those who get infected with COVID-19 before receiving their first jab.

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, who has been addressing press conferences during India’s second wave, touched upon the issue on 13 May, but did not give clarity on whether it will be adopted. He said:

"“The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has researched this matter. Scientists said if a person is infected, he develops antibodies and there’s protection. Scientists opined that a person should get vaccinated six months after recovery.” "

NTAGI’s suggestion comes at a time when states across the country are facing an acute shortage of vaccines, with many states writing to the Centre and floating their own global tenders for more jabs.

Multiple states have also halted vaccination programme for those belonging to 18-44 age group, even as cases continue to rise.

WELCOME OR NOT? WHAT EXPERTS THINK

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a vaccines, public policy and health systems expert, supported the proposal, saying, that antibodies are likely to last in the infected person for up to six months.

“The WHO has recommended that a person can wait up to six months after natural infection before getting the vaccine,” he told The Quint, adding that studies coming from different parts of the world have backed the claim.

While there isn’t adequate data available yet on how long natural immunity from a coronavirus infection lasts, there is data to suggest that even if antibodies were to disappear, you should be protected by T Cell immunity for the period of six months.

Dr Swapneil Parikh, an internal medicine doctor and scientist, echoed Dr Lahariya, stating that it was time to think about what is best for a collective.

"“We know that even if you were to get reinfected, it’s unlikely to be severe. Right now we are not thinking about what’s best for an individual, but about what’s best for a collective.”" - Dr Swapneil Parikh

BUT WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU CATCH COVID BETWEEN DOSES?

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the second dose of Covishield is to be taken between 12 weeks and 16 weeks, and Covaxin is to be taken after 28 days since first dose.

At present, the government guidelines recommend that you get your second dose two to eight weeks after complete recovery, if you get infected after your first jab.

However, the NTGAI has now recommended those who get infected between doses to get their second jab four to eight weeks after recovering from the infection, according to news agency PTI.

"“We know there are many single-dosers whose second shots have been delayed. They need not be worried. Even if gap between two doses increases to 8-10 weeks, in case of any of the two vaccines, beneficiaries can take the second shot and it will still be effective. There is no need to repeat the vaccine schedule due to a delayed second dose.” " - Dr NK Arora, member of the National Committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation, to The Times of India

THE BACKDROP

On 13 May, following recommendation by the NTAGI for COVID-19, India extended the gap between two doses of Serum Institute’s Covishield from 8-12 weeks to 12-16 weeks.

Apart from suggesting an extension in the vaccination timeline of COVID-recovered persons, the NTAGI also recommended that pregnant women and lactating mothers be given the ‘choice’ of receiving a jab.

