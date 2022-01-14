COVID quarantine and isolation guide: What to know and what to have at home

Felicity Warner and Rachel Moskowitz, Reviewed
·11 min read
COVID quarantine and isolation guide: What to know and what to have at home
COVID quarantine and isolation guide: What to know and what to have at home

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Most of us have been there—receiving a text from a friend or family member saying they just tested positive for COVID-19 or waking up with what could be the beginning of a COVID infection. With COVID-19 cases hitting record-high numbers in 2022 due to the highly-contagious omicron variant, the likelihood of someone in our circles testing positive is higher than ever. With this in mind, the possibility of needing to quarantine or isolate at home has the potential to arise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you must take these steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Staying at home for a long period of time on short notice can be frustrating, especially if experiencing uncomfortable symptoms due to an infection. That being said, there are plenty of products and services that can make your quarantine or isolation period a little easier, help protect others in the household from getting sick and provide relief if experiencing any symptoms. From face masks to cleaning supplies, here's what we recommend having at home in case you must isolate or quarantine.

What's the difference between quarantine and isolation?

You should quarantine if you have been exposed to COVID-19, meaning you had close contact with someone who has the virus. You should monitor your symptoms for potential COVID-19 infection and get tested to confirm if you have or haven't contracted the virus.

You should isolate if you are sick or confirmed to have COVID-19, even if you aren't showing symptoms. You should stay home and take extra precautions like wearing a mask around others and avoiding travel until your isolation time ends.

In either scenario, if possible, stay away from people you live with, especially those who are at high risk.

How long to quarantine from COVID-19

Depending on your vaccination status, you may need to quarantine if you've had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Individuals up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations do not have to quarantine in this scenario, but those not up-to-date should quarantine for at least five full days (the day of close contact is day 0). Regardless of vaccination status, you should get tested at least five days after you came into contact with someone with COVID-19 as breakthrough cases are possible. If you develop symptoms, you can get tested as soon as they develop, according to the CDC. Individuals should wear a mask around others for 10 days from the date of their close contact, no matter their vaccination status.

How long to isolate from COVID-19

If you test positive for or have symptoms of COVID-19, you'll need to isolate regardless of vaccination status. Isolation means staying home and wearing a well-fitted mask around others in your household to prevent the spread. The CDC says you should stay home for at least five full days (the day of close contact is day 0), isolating up to 10 days depending on how ill you are. You should only end your isolation if you have isolated for at least five full days, are fever-free for 24 hours and your symptoms are improving. You should still take precautions for the full 10 days by wearing a mask in your home or in public, avoiding travel and avoiding people who are at high risk.

►For more details: Visit the CDC's website for the latest information and recommendations on quarantining and isolation.

PPE to protect yourself or others in the house

Masks and at-home COVID-19 tests are essential for quarantining.
Masks and at-home COVID-19 tests are essential for quarantining.

Protective measures like face masks and at-home tests can help to stop the spread of the virus from one person to another, especially if you're quarantined at home with other members of your household. Here's what you should keep on hand in case someone in your home is isolating or quarantined.

N95 or KN95s masks

Experts are now calling for the use of more protective masks such as N95 and KN95 masks as growing evidence supports the idea that cloth masks aren’t protective enough against the most recent variants of COVID-19. Here’s everything you need to know about N95 and KN95 masks, including where to buy them.

Hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol can be an effective way to remove germs, according to the FDA. Using hand sanitizer regularly (or washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds) can help to decrease your chances of getting sick and help to prevent the spread.

Get Germ-X Hand Sanitizer (Pack of 12) on Amazon for $25.99

At-home COVID tests

At-home COVID tests are a valuable resource for identifying positive COVID cases. If you or someone in your home has been exposed, these tests can be a helpful tool to monitor your health and to guide your day-to-day activities. Though they’re not the easiest to find due to high demand, they are restocked regularly at major retailers like CVS, Amazon and more.

Air purifier

Air purifiers can help to remove airborne contaminants in indoor spaces. The EPA cautions that using an air purifier is not 100% protective on its own to prevent COVID-19, however, used in conjunction with other CDC-recommended measures it can help to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier from Walmart for $159.99

Products to treat your symptoms

Keep items like humidifiers and thermometers on hand to monitor and soothe symptoms.
Keep items like humidifiers and thermometers on hand to monitor and soothe symptoms.

While asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are possible, the CDC says symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, headache or loss of taste and smell, along with other symptoms. To monitor or combat symptoms, these products can be especially helpful.

Pulse oximeter

A pulse oximeter is a medical device that attaches to the finger to measure oxygen saturation in the blood. It can be a gauge for reduced lung capacity, a common symptom of the coronavirus. If an oximeter shows that one's oxygen saturation is low (below 90% according to Mayo Clinic), this could be a sign to take your loved one for medical attention.

Get the Zacurate Fingertip Oximeter from Amazon for $23.60

Thermometer

When exposed to COVID-19, the CDC recommends watching for fever (100.4℉) for 10 days after exposure and monitoring for other symptoms. If you do end up contracting the virus, a thermometer will be necessary to gauge when you can end your isolation.

Get the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer at Amazon for $19.99

Humidifier

When it comes to COVID-19, the CDC recommends humidifiers to relieve symptoms such as a cough or sore throat. While one of our top choices for a humidifier, the Honeywell HWMhumidifier, is sold out, the newer model with nearly identical features is a great alternative. It can run for 10 hours and features a cup for soothing essential oils.

Get the Honeywell HWM845 Humidifier at Target for $34.99

Tissues

Congestion or a runny nose are common symptoms of COVID-19, particularly with the newer omicron variant. Having tissues at home is a must. Puffs Ultra Soft tissues are our favorite kind because of how soft yet durable they are.

Get the Puffs Ultra Soft Facial Tissues (4-Pack) from Amazon for $16.15

Water bottle

Drinking water is key to helping fight off illness as it flushes toxins through your system and hydrates you when you're losing liquids or fighting a fever. This Brita water bottle is the best we've ever tested because it's inexpensive, comes equipped with a filter for premium taste and keeps liquid cold for up to 24 hours.

Get the Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle from Amazon for $25.20

Medicine

The CDC recommends taking over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help reduce fever and ease body aches. Consult your medical provider for information on how to best treat your COVID-19 symptoms.

Delivery services to bring you what you need

From grocery delivery to pharmacy delivery, get everything you need delivered right to your front door.
From grocery delivery to pharmacy delivery, get everything you need delivered right to your front door.

When you're isolating or quarantining, delivery services can be a game-changer. You can get anything from groceries to medication and even at-home COVID-19 tests delivered straight to your door through one of the many delivery services that exist these days.

Grocery delivery service

Whether you’re trying to socially distance yourself from the grocery or you have to quarantine or isolate yourself, grocery delivery services like Instacart or Shipt can help you get what you need to be delivered to your home in a matter of hours.

Pharmacy delivery

Walgreens and CVS, among other pharmacies, offer delivery options for medicine and other pharmaceutical needs, which is especially helpful when one can’t leave their home as symptoms evolve. Consult your medical provider for information on how to best treat your COVID-19 symptoms.

Walmart+ or Amazon Prime

Walmart+ and Amazon Prime are premium subscription services that offer same-day, one-day or two-day shipping options on consumer goods, tech, groceries and more. Whether you find yourself in need of sick supplies or more food, these memberships can be a game-changer when you're stuck at home.

Cleaning supplies to disinfect your home

Keep your home disinfected while isolating or quarantining to protect the rest of your household.
Keep your home disinfected while isolating or quarantining to protect the rest of your household.

Keeping the home extra clean while someone is sick at home can help to prevent the spread from one household member to another. Staple items like disinfecting wipes can help keep surfaces clean, while extra home items like garbage bags can help keep contaminated items like tissues and paper towels away from the rest of the household.

Garbage bags

Between tissues and disinfectant wipes, you’ll have plenty of items that you’ll want to toss efficiently to avoid cross-contamination within the home. Having a healthy supply of garbage bags is key to disposing of items safely.

Get the Hefty Strong Large Trash Bags (56-Count) from Amazon for $14.76

Disinfecting wipes

Disinfecting wipes or sprays can eliminate viruses, bacteria and allergens from surfaces around your home. Wiping down high-touch surfaces around the home can help to prevent spreading germs to other household members. What's more, the EPA approves Lysol products for use against the coronavirus specifically.

Get Lysol Disinfecting Wipes at Amazon for $4.16

Laundry detergent

As it's important to wipe down surfaces around the home to maintain sanitary conditions, it's also important to decontaminate things like towels, blankets and other laundry items that are used by sick members in the home.

Get the Persil ProClean Liquid Laundry Detergent from Amazon for $11.20

Entertainment while you're stuck at home

Isolation can be just that—isolating. There are plenty of products that can help to keep spirits up, including entertainment options to pass the time with. Whether you prefer Netflix binging, cuddling up with a new book or trying a new video game, here are some top picks for staying entertained in isolation or quarantine.

Streaming platforms

When you’re sick at home, sometimes all you can really do—or want to do—is binge-watch TV and stream movies. There’s no shortage of platforms to choose from—there’s Disney Plus, HBO Max and Prime Video, to name a few.

Games

Several Reviewed staff members resorted to using their Nintendo Switches when they were out of commission due to COVID-19 infections. Once hard to get, these gaming systems are easy to get your hands on now and provide hours of entertainment. Board games and puzzles are another great way to pass time, especially if you’re quarantined with others.

Kindle

Kindles provide access to an endless supply of books at one’s fingertips to pass the time at home and relax while you’re under the weather. The best we've tested is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (11th Gen) as it has a crisp display, tons of storage and fast charging capabilities.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition from Amazon for $189.99

Essentials to comfort you when you're not feeling well

Stay nice and warm with cozy products.
Stay nice and warm with cozy products.

If the aches and pains hit as part of your COVID-19 symptoms, you'll want to make yourself as comfortable as possible at home. This means breaking out the cozy accessories and products that'll keep you warm and well-rested.

Slippers

Real shoes are a no-no when sick—slippers are a much more comfortable option to wear around the house. We found ​​Ugg Scuffette slippers for women to be the best due to their easy slip-on back, extra wool in the toes for warmth and rubber bottoms to prevent slipping. For men’s slippers, we preferred the L.L. Bean Venetian Wicked Good slippers for the perfect amount of fluff lining—they have enough to keep one from slipping out, but not too much to create sweat.

Blankets

When you’re sick is the perfect time to break out your weighted blanket or electric blanket—or both. Weighted blankets provide a calming effect with their gentle pressure, while electric blankets can keep you cozy and warm when the chills hit.

Space heater

Chills are a common symptom with COVID-19, not to mention it’s a particularly cold winter. If you’re not looking to jack up your heat bill, a space heater can be a great option to heat up a small space as long as it’s used safely.

Get the De'Longhi Mica Thermic Panel Heater from Amazon for $111.49

Make 2022 the year of good decisions. Start by signing up for our newsletter for twice-weekly tips, reviews and more from our experts.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: COVID quarantine guide: What to have at home for quarantine, isolation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Health Canada seven to 10 days from decision on Pfizer antiviral drug

    OTTAWA — Health Canada should be ready to make an authorization decision about Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in a week to 10 days, chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said Thursday. But it's still unclear when shipments will start or how much Canada will get at first as supply issues for the American-made drug have made it incredibly hard to get even in the United States, where it was authorized before Christmas. Canadian health leaders and some premiers have been publi

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Nordiq Canada reveals cross-country skiing team for Beijing Olympics

    Two-time Olympians Dahria Beatty and Cendrine Browne headline a youthful Olympic roster unveiled by Nordiq Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee on Thursday. Beatty, of Whitehorse, and Browne, of Saint-Jérôme, Que., are joined by Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Que.) and Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.) on the women's team. The men's team is comprised of Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Graham Ritchie (Parry Sound, Ont.). Both sides will be led by Norwegia

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • QMJHL cancels Maritimes prospect event due to concerns over COVID-19

    MONTREAL — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has cancelled a Maritimes-based prospects event, citing concerns over COVID-19. The second leg of the QMJHL Cup was scheduled to be held Feb. 3-6 in Dartmouth, N.S., but will not take place. The annual event provides prospects a chance to showcase their talents ahead of the league's entry draft. QMJHL director of hockey operations Pierre Leduc said in a statement that the Omicron variant has created a lot of uncertainty and the last thing the leag

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Devin Booker on beef with Raptors mascot

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker comments on his issue with the Toronto Raptors mascot while Chris Paul discusses playing in an arena without fans again.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At