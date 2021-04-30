Covid: Restaurants and pubs are reopening, but what are the rules?
Northern Ireland is the latest part of the UK to ease restrictions on pubs, cafes and restaurants.
But it will still be some weeks before you can can have an alcoholic drink indoors anywhere in the UK.
What's happening in Northern Ireland?
Pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants can now operate outdoors.
Customers must be seated, with a maximum of six people from two households - or any number from one household - at each table (children aged 12 and under are not counted)
Customers will not need to order a substantial meal to have an alcoholic drink
Customers are allowed indoors to access toilet facilities, to select food from a buffet or to pay, but social distancing must be maintained.
Venues must collect customer details to help with contact tracing
Earlier closing times for takeaway businesses and off-licences have also been removed.
It is hoped that indoor hospitality might reopen on 24 May.
What's happening in Scotland?
Restaurants, bars and cafes can:
Serve alcohol outdoors, for groups of up to six people from multiple households. Opening hours determined by local licensing laws
Open indoors until 20:00 without alcohol, serving groups of up to six people from two different households
Takeaway food can now be collected indoors
Under-12s do not count towards the number of people meeting outside - but do count towards household numbers indoors.
Physical distancing must be maintained and venues must collect contact details for all customers.
From 17 May - in level two areas - restaurants, bars and cafes should be able to:
Stay open until 22:30 indoors with alcohol allowed - customers may need to book two-hour slots
Allow six people (including all children) from three households to meet indoors
Allow eight adults from eight households to meet outdoors
The hope is that hospitality venues will be able to remain open indoors until 23:00 by from 7 June - with all areas of Scotland moving to level one.
What about Wales?
Pubs, cafes and restaurants can open outside
Six people from six households can meet. Children under 11 or working carers aren't counted
Licensed premises can offer table service only, with measures to support physical distancing
Customers are encouraged to pre-book and must provide contact details
It's hoped venues will be able to open indoors on Monday 17 May, after a decision on 13 May.
What are the latest rules in England?
Pubs, cafes and restaurants are allowed to reopen outside.
Customers must order, eat and drink while seated at a table in venues where alcohol is served
They must follow the rule of six, or be in a group of any size from two households only
Every customer aged 16 and over must check in with NHS test and trace, or provide contact details
When not seated - for example being shown to a table, or going to the toilet - customers must wear face masks (unless exempt) and observe social distancing
It is hoped restrictions will ease again in mid-May, if coronavirus targets permit.
17 May: Customers can eat and drink indoors, in groups of up to six people, or two households of any size. Groups seated outside must have fewer than 30 people
21 June: All restrictions could be lifted
How are venues keeping people safe?
Government guidance says pubs, cafes and restaurants must:
Ensure social distancing
Install plastic screens between tables, or at tills
Encourage contactless payments
Provide disposable sauce sachets
At venues serving alcohol, payment should be taken at tables.
They can put up outdoor shelters, gazebos or marquees. These can have a roof, but must be open-sided.
Pubs which show sport can use screens outside for matches, as long as drinkers stay seated and volume is kept low.
Venues must not provide smoking equipment such as shisha pipes.
Why can't all pubs and restaurants reopen?
Many venues don't have any or enough outside space to make reopening possible.
Only 38% of licensed premises (41,100) have designated outdoors areas across England, Scotland and Wales, according to an industry report.
Few restaurants in England have outside space (12%) - while most pubs offering full-service food do (86%).
Will I need a vaccine passport to go to the pub?
There is currently no legal requirement for customers to prove their Covid status.
But the government says it will be legal for businesses to ask customers for proof of Covid status if they wish - as long as they do not break equality laws.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously suggested pub-goers could be asked to provide a vaccine certificate, once all adults have been offered their first jab.
