COVID-Positive Missouri Election Supervisor Dies After Working At Polls

An election judge supervisor for a Missouri polling station who had tested positive for COVID-19 died after working at the site on Election Day, authorities said.

The worker, whose identifying details have not been released, tested positive on Oct. 30 and was instructed to quarantine for 14 days ― but failed to do so. An official cause and date of death have not been released.

The supervisor spent Nov. 3 at Precinct 41 in St. Charles County, a suburb northwest of St. Louis, where polling was held in a large room at Memorial Hall in Blanchette Park. Officials announced the death two days later.

“It is not anticipated that close contacts will include any of the 1,858 voters who were at the polling place Tuesday, as the worker was a supervisor with job duties that do not typically include working closely with voters,” the St. Charles County Department of Public Health and the St. Charles County Election Authority said in a statement.

The individual wasn’t believed to have taken any voter identification or handled iPads or styluses used for voting. Workers were mandated to wear masks or face shields, and plexiglass barriers separated them from the public, county Director of Elections Kurt Bahr said in a statement.

State epidemiologists are speaking to nine other people who worked at the polling site that day and are working with the deceased supervisor’s family members to trace that person’s whereabouts.

“That shouldn’t have happened ... she shouldn’t have let that happen,” an acquaintance who did not wish to be identified told KSDK, a local NBC affiliate. “The city shouldn’t have let that happen,”

“I’m disappointed in her as a friend and neighbor,” the acquaintance added.

“A positive COVID-19 test result requires that person to be responsible to others in the community,” county Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said. “There is no more important duty than protecting the health of our families, friends and those who reside in the community with us.″

Officials advised those who were at the polling station to watch carefully for symptoms and contact the county with any questions.

