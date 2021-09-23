I'm a Celebrity staff member's Covid breach sends 135,000 Australians into seven-day lockdown

Scenes at Wategos Beach in Byron Bay which has returned to lockdown - JASON O'BRIEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Australian police have charged a makeup artist working on the production of a television program after alleged breaches of public health orders sparked a lockdown in regional New South Wales.

The 31-year-old from Sydney flew into Ballina on Saturday to work on the program I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

They carried an exemption to travel for work-related purposes only and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, triggering a seven-day lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning New South Wales health officials released a list of venues visited by the woman, including shops, cafes and restaurants in Byron Bay and on the Tweed Coast at Kingscliff and Casuarina Beach.

The lockdown has been imposed on the Tweed and Byron shires after the Kingscliff Beach Hotel was listed as a close contact venue for a period of five hours on Sunday evening.

Tweed and Byron shires are home to a combined population of around 135,000 people.

Neighbouring state Queensland reintroduced strict border restrictions at 1am on Wednesday in response to the northern New South Wales lockdowns.

The ABC has reported that it is understood the Kingscliff Beach Hotel was the location for an unofficial crew get-together after final filming on the ITV Studios Australia production.

Police allege the make-up artist was in breach of the conditions of her exemption to travel by visiting several businesses and venues in the Byron Bay and Kingscliff areas, and that she failed to check in using the QR codes (which help contact tracers alert people to potential exposure sites).

ITV issued a statement on Tuesday, confirming that “one of our crew members has tested positive to Covid-19”.

“This discovery was made through the rigorous testing regime implemented by our CovidSAFE plan… The crew member is fully vaccinated and was wearing PPE while at work," it said.

"All close contacts of the crew member from within the ITV production have been identified… They are being tested and will isolate in accordance with NSW Health's requirements."