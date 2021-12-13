Covid Plan B: What you can and can’t do as new rules come into effect

(PA)

The Government’s Plan B came into effect on Monday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

Work from home guidance has been reinstated and face masks made mandatory in many indoor settings to help reduce transmission.

Scientists believe the new strain, first detected in Botswana, is significantly more transmissible. It is exxpected to become the dominant variant in the UK by the end of the month.

The new Covid restrictions are expected to become law this week as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer confirmed his party will be supporting the Government in Tuesday’s vote. Around 50 Tory MPs are expected to rebel.

Here are the new rules from Monday:

Face coverings

Masks must be worn in more settings including cinemas, theatres and churches as part of new rules that came into effect on Friday.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings has also been extended to more indoor spaces including museums, galleries and community centres. It also covers shops, post offices and banks, beauty salons , hairdressers and taxi rides.

Sports stadia are also included in regulations published on Thursday evening, but the Department of Health confirmed face coverings will only be mandatory in indoor areas.

You must also wear a face covering while on public transport, though they are not yet required in hospitality venues.

Working from home

Britons must work from home if they can under new guidance issued by ministers.

However, the guidance is not a legal requirement - so employees who do wish to go into the office can do so.

The Government says that “high levels of home working have played a very important role in preventing sustained epidemic growth”.

However, the hospitality industry and transport bosses have warned the policy has a significant financial impact on firms in city centres.

Vaccine passports

Vaccine certification will be required as a condition of entry at “nightclubs and settings where large crowds gather” from 6am on December 15.

This includes unseated indoor events with 500 or more attendees, unseated outdoor events with 4,000 or more people and any event with 10,000 or more people present.

Those entering venues must show they are fully vaccinated or that they have received a negative lateral flow test.

Self-isolation

The government has scrapped the 10-day isolation rule for vaccinated contacts of Omicron cases.

Instead, anyone exposed to the variant must undergo a new seven-day testing regime from Tuesday.

People will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace by phone, email or text or they will receive a notification from the NHS Covid-19 app to tell them they are a contact of someone who tested positive and what action they need to take.

They will be advised to get a box of seven lateral flow tests free of charge from NHS Test and Trace either through pharmacies, schools or home delivery by ordering online.

Anyone whose rapid test comes back positive, or who develops Covid symptoms, should self-isolate and take a PCR test to verify the result.

Unvaccinated adults are not eligible for this new daily testing policy and they must self-isolate for 10 days if they are a contact of someone who tests positive.

Booster jabs

Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive their third jab, Boris Johnson confirmed on Sunday.

He said in his televised press conference: “From tomorrow in England, we are opening up the booster to every adult over 18 who has had a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago.

“The NHS Booking System will be open for these younger age groups from Wednesday, and that’s the best way to guarantee your slot, but in some places you can walk in from tomorrow.”

