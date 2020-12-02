Covid Pfizer vaccine: What we know about jab’s safety

Shaun Lintern
·5 min read
&lt;p&gt;The Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency authorisation for use in the UK&lt;/p&gt; (University of Maryland School of Medicine)

The Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency authorisation for use in the UK

(University of Maryland School of Medicine)

The head of the UK’s medicines regulator says “no corners have been cut” in checking the safety of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine which could be injected into patients as soon as next week.

The announcement that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had approved the vaccine for use was made by press release from the Department of Health and Social Care at 7am on Tuesday.

No detailed information was made available alongside it.

The full safety data and clinical trial results have still not been published by Pfizer and neither has any technical analysis by the MHRA. Its chief executive June Raine told a Downing Street press conference that the public could be confident there had been an “extremely thorough and scientifically rigorous review”.

It would be far better if Pfizer, the government and the MHRA adopted more of a “show not tell” approach.

The Department of Health confirmed to The Independent it has given Pfizer an indemnity from being sued by patients and that the jab has been authorised under emergency regulations, specifically regulation 174 of the Human Medicine Regulations 2012.

This allows a rapid roll out of unlicensed medicines to tackle a public health emergency such as a pandemic.

But ministers recently changed this law so that the regulations now, for the first time, protect pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer from civil liability in the event of any complications a result of their vaccine being used.

So what do we really know about the safety of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine?

In terms of the clinical trial results we only have what Pfizer has announced in corporate press releases. It’s important to note none of the safety data has been published.

It used around 43,000 people in its trials with more than 20,000 getting the vaccine and only mild side-effects were reported. It was 95 per cent effective at stopping the disease.

While this would suggest that any dangerous side effects that could impact large numbers of people who get the vaccine can be ruled out, it does not mean there won’t be very rare side effects that emerge for a small number of people.

Such side effects can only realistically emerge once a vaccine is used at population-level involving hundreds of thousands of people which can never be replicated through a smaller clinical trial.

The MHRA has said it will be actively monitoring the roll out of the vaccine through its yellow card reporting system that allows anyone, including the public, to report side effects they believe were caused by the vaccine.

It will also be launching a random patient recall system to actively check on patients who have received the jab.

Vaccines are safe. They save millions of lives a year. But very rarely, complications do happen for some people and when they do, they can be devastating.

During the swine flu pandemic in 2009 the UK rushed into use a vaccine created by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pandemrix, which had not gone through the normal testing process unlike the Pfizer vaccine which has. The GSK drug was linked to a small number of patients developing the debilitating condition narcolepsy.

The then Labour government indemnified GSK and subsequent legal action by more than a hundred people is believed to have cost taxpayers millions of pounds in compensation. One of the issues was whether patients had been given enough information to give informed consent when being vaccinated.

For example, much of the literature about the swine flu vaccine was misleading and didn’t inform people that the company had been given legal indemnity or tested in the usual way.

Should people suffer a permanent disability of harm as a result of a vaccine they can seek a one-off payment from the government under the Vaccine Damages Payments Act and the Department of Health has said ministers will add the Pfizer Covid vaccine to the list of vaccines covered by the law later this week.

That is a helpful step.

But the act only pays out £120,000 which could be of little help to someone who, as in the case of narcolepsy caused by the swine flu vaccine, loses their job and their livelihood.

Public confidence is important and making it harder for the minority of people who may suffer a debilitating side effect of the Covid vaccine to get justice seems an odd way of tackling vaccine sceptics.

Peter Todd, a partner at Hodge Jones and Allen, which represented Pandemrix claimants, told The Independent: “I think it would be much fairer if society just stood behind everybody because the chances are actually that the level of adverse reactions will be very very low. Therefore, it really won't cost very much to make sure that everybody who has it is fully indemnified.

“I think that would have been a better way for the government to promote the vaccination than simply say, ‘You’re all on your own, it's at your own risk.' That’s a poor message really and encourages hesitancy which is not helpful in a pandemic.”

He added that patients needed to be given enough information to be able to make informed consent.

“I’d be interested to know why the government have given an indemnity [to Pfizer]. I can only assume it’s because without it, the pharmaceutical company would have been reluctant to actually supply the vaccine.

“I think that people ought to be aware of that because people have got to make a choice about whether they’re vaccinated, or not, they ought to be given good advice and good information in order that they can make the right choices.

“It undermines giving informed consent if you’re not given all the relevant information to make a decision at the time.”

Doubts and questions about the vaccine remain. It appears safe for the majority of people based on the information that has been published to date from the clinical trials and the MHRA’s assessment.

The UK death toll from coronavirus now exceeds 60,000 deaths. With those sorts of numbers it is clear the risk-benefit analysis of having the vaccine is hugely in favour of getting the jab.

It is essential to save lives and get the country back to normal.

Read More

NHS and military preparing for mass vaccination programme

How does the Pfizer vaccine work and how effective is it?

How will Pfizer vaccine be stored and transported at low temperatures?

Latest Stories

  • Lakers, Clippers, Bucks highlight reported NBA Christmas Day schedule

    LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are all slated to play on Christmas.

  • Report: Tyrod Taylor won't file grievance against Chargers for collapsed lung mishap

    The pain injection gone wrong cost Tyrod Taylor his starting job, but he reportedly won't be filing a grievance.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • Raptors retain Terence Davis despite criminal charges after thorough discussions

    The Raptors brought Terence Davis to training camp despite facing seven criminal charges.

  • Sarah Fuller's historic appearance also felt in NFL – 'It was more than a kick'

    An agent, NFL director and assistant coach, all women, reflect on the importance of Fuller's outing at Vanderbilt and what it means in the football world.

  • Ravens finally fly to Pittsburgh after COVID-19 outbreak, multiple delays

    Finally, it looks as if the Steelers-Ravens game is a go.

  • Kevin Durant accuses media of 'making stories up' about recruiting James Harden

    With his name involved in a report that implies tampering, Kevin Durant is once again crying fake news.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • Two Warriors players test positive for COVID-19, delaying start of training camp

    The Warriors delayed the start of training camp by a day on Tuesday following two positive coronavirus tests.

  • USWNT settles with U.S. Soccer over unequal working conditions — which sets stage for equal pay appeal

    The USWNT and U.S. Soccer won't go to trial in January anymore, but the main issue of the lawsuit is about to return to the fore.

  • Devin Hester says Jay Cutler was the worst leader Hester has ever been around

    Jay Cutler's former pass catchers rarely have anything good to say about Cutler's leadership.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Heisman Watch: The recent performances of Notre Dame QB Ian Book can't be ignored

    It's not a coincidence that Notre Dame has emerged as a top-tier team as Book keeps playing well.

  • Sources: Southern Miss hiring Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as next head coach

    Southern Miss intends to hire Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as its next head coach, according to Yahoo Sports sources.

  • NFL Week 13 picks: How far can the Saints go with Taysom Hill?

    We were too focused on Denver last week to worry about the Saints' quiet passing day.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Early season tourney takeaways: Which NBA prospects are showing out already? Which teams look legit?

    College basketball fans are getting a first glimpse at how loaded this freshman class is with future NBA draft picks. Here's an early assessment of the players and teams that are impressing early this season.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Cleveland P Cam Hill recovering after car crash, wrist surgery

    Cam Hill underwent surgery on his wrist on Tuesday in Tulsa after a car accident.

  • Forge FC loses penalty shootout to Haitian side in CONCACAF League quarterfinal

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Forge FC lost a heartbreaker to Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Scotiabank Champions League quarterfinal play Tuesday, conceding a cheap goal on a goalkeeping blunder in regulation time and then losing a penalty shootout.The win earned Arcahaie a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams, while moving it into the final four of the CONCACAF League — a 22-team feeder competition that sends six teams to the top-tier CONCACAF tournament.Forge, the Canadian Premier League champion, has a chance to make the Champions League via a do-or-die play-in match next week.Guerry Romondt saved Forge's first two penalties — from Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson. Arcahaie substitute Ose Charles converted the decisive kick in the 4-2 shootout win.The game was knotted at 1-1 after regulation time with Forge dominating play. but unable to get the go-ahead goal."Obviously this is one that stings," said Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis."We've played two games in the last 2 1/2 months. This is the third one," he added. "So there's some kind of rhythm that's not going to be there. And the toughest thing to do in this game is score goals." Forge looked in complete control up 1-0 early in the second half but conceded the tying goal in the 59th minute on a mistake by Triston Henry. He delayed playing a back pass from Kwame Awuah and his scuffed clearance attempt deflected in off onrushing Arcahaie forward Kervens Jolicoeur."That's something maybe that's going to happen once in his career," Smyrniotis said."This one kind of stings but he's fantastic. He's goalkeeper of the year in the Canadian Premier League for a reason. It's unfortunate that this comes at this moment but we've got to look past it," he added.After the tying goal the game was delayed by a hole in the Arcahaie goal netting, requiring several zip-ties to close the gap.Krutzen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after David Choiniere was taken down in the box by Hantz Anacius. Romondt dove the right way but Krutzen's shot found the corner.Krutzen also converted a penalty — in second-half stoppage-time — to give Forge a 2-1 win over Panama's Tauro FC in the round of 16.The 24-year-old Belgian defender rattled a free kick off the Arcahaie crossbar in the 49th minute as Forge tormented the Haitians with set pieces.The four CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the Champions League while the losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners also qualifying.Arcahaie advances to play either Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa or Honduras' Club Deportivo Marathon, who played in a later game Tuesday, in the January COBCACAF League semifinal. Saprissa won the CONCACAF League last year.Forge will play the Saprissa-Marathon loser next week in the play-in match.Regulation time ended with Forge driving at the Arcahaie goal but unable to get the go-ahead goal. It was the same for the seven minutes of stoppage time with Arcahaie players going down like bowling-pins, delaying play.Tuesday's game went ahead despite one Forge staff member and two Arcahaie players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of kickoff.CONCACAF said all three had been isolated. All other players and staff tested negative.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting 11 with Johnny Grant returning from suspension to take over from Kadell Thomas and fellow midfielder Paolo Sabak replacing Elimane Cisse.Forge pressed from the opening kickoff while the Haitians looked to counter-attack. Choiniere almost scored for Forge in the opening minute but couldn't get a boot to a low ball sent across the front of goal by Grant.Forge dominated possession but could not translate it into scoring chance. And the Haitian side began to grow more comfortable on the ball as the deadlock continued.Romondt was called into action twice late in the first half, punching away Forge free kicks. Mo Babouli thought he had scored on the stroke off halftime, heading in another free kick, but was flagged offside.While Arcahaie was the home side, the game was played in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo at the more suitable Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge dispatched Tauro two days earlier in Panama City.The Canadian side then returned home, serving the mandated 14-day quarantine. Forge arrived in the Dominican on Nov 21, training in Punta Cana before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital on Monday.Arcahaie moved into the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.Forge, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have another chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020The Canadian Press