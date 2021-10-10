COVID pandemic demonstrates why U.S. should fund more tuberculosis prevention work

Support TB aid

President Biden’s commitment to donating Covid-19 vaccines to developing nations is an important step in the mitigation strategy against COVID-19.

COVID-19 has shifted the world’s focus to the importance of creating preventative strategies that fight respiratory pandemics. Tuberculosis remains a respiratory pandemic that is disproportionately underfunded, and the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted resources away from TB prevention and treatment.

Allocating more funding towards TB prevention methods like vaccine creation would save countless numbers of lives around the world.

Investing in tuberculosis aid would also protect South Carolinians as there were 67 documented cases of TB last year. TB is a brutal disease that no one should be infected with.

Senator Graham is a supporter of global health security, so I am urging him to use his weight in the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee to advocate for increased funding for the highly successful USAID TB program.

Caroline Brennan, Columbia

Thank you, Mr. McMaster





I want to thank the Governor for protecting my right to openly carry a firearm -- a right I didn’t know was endangered, and one I doubt I will ever have the need to exercise.

I would also like to thank him for preventing South Carolina from having, according to TV 10 news, the highest number of school-aged children in the country infected with COVID. That honor belongs to Mississippi.

So, once again, South Carolina is almost last when it would be so simple to be near the top.

But our governor has, as he said, been willing to fight to the “gates of Hell” to protect my rights.

What I need to know is who is going to protect me from the governor?

Wallace Bentley. Irmo

Trustees did right thing

The three trustees who walked out of the recent Richland Two School Board meeting did exactly what any responsible trustee on any board would have done.

The administration of the District failed to provide complete details to them ahead of the meeting at which they were expected to make an important decision.

The board majority (4) was just fine with a lack of information and poor timing. They would approve anything.

Two of the three who walked out tried to get the agenda item postponed until the next meeting.

“The Four” forced the walk-out.

Want to blame someone? Blame Holmes, McKie, Manning and Caution-Parker.

Gus Philpott, Columbia

Support SSI changes

People with disabilities have historically faced significant barriers to employment and economic advancement.

To move toward a society that is truly equal for people of all abilities, outdated policies should be reevaluated and revamped, including the Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, which impacts thousands of individuals.

As it stands, the current SSI benefits make it difficult for people with disabilities to enter the workforce. These individuals are afraid of losing much needed financial support. Many live below the poverty line.

Members of Congress recently introduced the SSI Restoration Act which would adjust the total amount of allowable benefits for people with disabilities. Passage of the SSI Restoration Act would make it easier for people with disabilities to gain employment without fear of losing benefits.

National support for the enhancement of the SSI Program would positively affect millions of people with disabilities and create a ripple effect that would lead to true inclusion for all.

Regional Hughes, North Charleston