Covid Pandemic Boosts Savings, As Many Consumers Cancel Plans

While the COVID pandemic has forced many consumers to spend more time at home, cancel trips and restructure their lives, it has also helped some achieve thousands of dollars in savings.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers (63%) have canceled or postponed buying big-ticket items or spending money on major events this year, according to a survey by mobile banking service provider N26.

While these cancelations may have caused disappointment for some, there was also an upside: 71% of those who abandoned or delayed big plans — such as a dream vacation or the purchase of a house — saved an average of $2,102.

Crisis impacts spending plans and wish lists

When 2020 began, many consumers had high hopes about what they might accomplish over the course of the year. In fact, 61% had intended to make a major purchase (such as a house or a car) or to arrange a big event (such as a trip overseas).

However, the pandemic forced some to walk those plans back. For example, nearly half (48%) of respondents questioned said they had canceled summer travel plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Others pulled back on their spending and postponed some major purchases, perhaps in order to see what long-term effects the health crisis might have. An earlier survey conducted in May found that 15% of consumers had slowed their homebuying plans because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

In some cases, consumers have ditched making major purchases because they can no longer afford to. The N26 survey found that more than a quarter (26%) of respondents said they needed financial support during the pandemic.

More than a third (39%) of those who canceled purchases because of the pandemic said they lost money in the process, such as by forfeiting a trip deposit. The average for such a loss was $759, the survey found.

Some consumers avoid cash altogether

Meanwhile, not only has the pandemic influenced how much money consumers spend, but it has also led to changes in the way they spend it.

Specifically, many have turned to payment methods that reduce the amount of physical interaction needed to make the transaction. For example:

28% said they are more likely to pay using a debit or credit card than with cash

31% said they are more likely to use mobile banking now so they can avoid having to go to a bank

Some of these changes may be long-term, as 63% said they plan to avoid using cash as much as possible even after the pandemic ends.

Methodology: N26 commissioned opinion polling firm Sapio Research to survey more than 3,000 adults in July and August 2020.