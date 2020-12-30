Covid: Oxford vaccine approved for use by UK drugs regulator

(Independent)

The vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved for use in the UK, with millions of doses now set to be distributed throughout the four nations from Monday, sparking new hope that the pandemic can be brought under control in a matter of months.

After early results showed that the effectiveness of the vaccine varied depending on which dosing regime was used, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has ruled that the vaccine should be administered in two full doses.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for use.

"This follows rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA, which has concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness."

Pooled results from the vaccine’s large-scale trials show it is 70.4 per cent effective in preventing Covid disease. Efficacy was 62 per cent for trial participants given two full doses, but 90 per cent for a smaller sub-group given a half, then a full dose.

In a boost for NHS services that have been pushed to the brink during the winter period, no cases of hospitalisation or severe disease have yet to be reported among volunteers who received the vaccine, results show.

Distribution of the vaccine is set to begin next week, with the government optimistic that more than two million vulnerable people could receive their first dose by mid-January.

It’s hoped that all at-risk groups will have been vaccinated using the Oxford or BioNTech-Pfizer candidate by the end of April.

A total of 100 million doses have been pre-ordered by the UK - enough to vaccinate 50 million Britons. Four million doses have already been manufactured and are immediately available for administration.

The Oxford vaccine has long been seen by Whitehall as a critical tool in ending the acute phase of the Covid crisis due to its low cost and ease of storage.

Compared to the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at -70C and can be moved only four times within a cold chain before being used, the Oxford candidate can be stored at fridge temperature for a long period of time and repeatedly relocated.

This will allow health authorities to quickly transport thousands of doses to hospitals, mass vaccination sites and GPs across the UK, and ensure the administration of the vaccine is not hindered by technical and logistical complications.

The vaccine is expected to accelerate the lifting of the restrictions that were implemented earlier this month in response to the UK’s new coronavirus variant – but only if the “rollout goes according to plan,” cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

Across the four nations, work has been underway to transform football stadiums, conference centres and racecourses into mass vaccination centres that will eventually allow up to two million people a week to receive the jab.

People receiving the Oxford vaccine or the one from Pfizer-BioNTech, which was approved earlier this month, will receive their first dose followed by a second dose up to 12 weeks later.

The aim is to give as many people as possible a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The DHSC said: "Having studied evidence on both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, the JCVI has advised the priority should be to give as many people in at-risk groups their first dose, rather than providing the required two doses in as short a time as possible.

"Everyone will still receive their second dose and this will be within 12 weeks of their first. The second dose completes the course and is important for longer term protection.

"From today the NHS across the UK will prioritise giving the first dose of the vaccine to those in the most high-risk groups.

"With two vaccines now approved, we will be able to vaccinate a greater number of people who are at highest risk, protecting them from the disease and reducing mortality and hospitalisation."

Last week, former prime minister Tony Blair said that the UK’s vaccination plan needed to be “altered and radically accelerated” in response to the new coronavirus variant.

Writing for The Independent, he urged decision-makers to use up all of the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on as many people as people while a second round is produced.

The idea has been backed by Professor David Salisbury, who oversaw immunisation at the Department of Health and Social Care until 2003.

“With current circumstances, I would strongly urge using as many first doses as you possibly can for risk groups and, only after you have done all of that, come back with second doses," he said.

Although the Oxford vaccine has been heralded as a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19, its journey to authorisation has been mired by controversy and apparent irregularities in the trial data.

It was revealed last month that the half dose-full dose regime which delivered an efficacy rate of 90 per cent was initially administered in UK trial participants as a mistake.

Side effects such as fatigue, headaches or arm aches were milder than expected in the volunteers, leading to the discovery that their dosage was incorrect. Regulators were immediately notified of the error but signed off on the plan to continue testing the vaccine in different dosages.

Separate data showed that the vaccine was only 62 per cent effective when administered as two full doses. Scientists have yet to fully explain the discrepancy in results between the two dosing regimes.

Questions were also raised of whether the vaccine had been tested on enough people over the age of 55 and was therefore capable of inducing protection among one of the most vulnerable groups.

It remains unclear whether the vaccine will be able to halt the transmission of Covid-19 - though there are some indications of this from the early data that has been collected.

A total of 6,638 volunteers in the UK trial were asked to complete weekly swab tests during the phase three study to identify any asymptomatic infections.

From this group, 69 such cases were detected, with the majority coming in the control group who did not receive the vaccine. This enabled researchers to determine that the vaccine is 27 per cent effective in preventing asymptomatic transmission.

However, Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said more work was needed to investigate this and warned that the data “was not strong enough” to make any definitive claims. “It’s premature to shout too loudly about it,” he said earlier this month.

AstraZeneca has committed to manufacturing 3 billion doses of the vaccine throughout 2021. The British-based pharmaceutical has pledged to sell it at cost to developing nations in perpetuity, while its ease of storage means it will be readily accessibly for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable populations.

