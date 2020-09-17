COVID-19 outbreak prompts Western University to end non-academic activities

More than two dozen students at Western University have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to shut down many non-academic activities.

The school in London, Ont., said most of the 28 students who received positive tests live off-campus, though one is in isolation in residence.

"We know our students desperately want to have some on-campus experiences. But, unfortunately, this development means we will be limiting those experiences," said Alan Shepard, president of Western.

The news comes just days after Western students flooded a testing site upon receiving word that five students had tested positive. The centre reached its capacity within two hours of opening on Monday.

Days before that, images and videos of people partying — and tagging Western University — popped up on social media sites including Instagram and TikTok.

"The vast majority of the transmission looks like it happened off campus — either at house parties or in local bars," Shepard said in an interview. "So there's really no evidence of on-campus transmission."

He said the school felt it important to send a strong message to students that COVID-19 is serious, so administrators decided to roll back to what they call "Western Stage 3."

The school suspended athletics and recreation, as well as in-person club meetings and events. Access to libraries and several other buildings is also restricted, though on-campus classes continue, with about 25 per cent of courses having an in-person component. Residences are also still open.

Dr. David Williams, the province's chief medical officer of health, said he's glad students are getting tested, but there's room for improvement on campus.

"We've seen some clusters of cases and individuals who in their ... first number of days back at the campus would seem to have let down their guard a bit and have had some events and activities," he said.

Matt Reesor, president of Western University Students' Council, said that while the outbreak is disappointing, it doesn't reflect the attitude of the student body at large.

"Based on my time on campus and throughout my conversations with students, it is clear that most students are abiding by health and safety guidelines and understand that preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility," Reesor said in a statement.

He said the council is now working with the school and public health officials to get that message across to those who have been ignoring it.

Western, like its rival Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., is also warning it will crack down on those who put the health of others at risk.

The school noted in a statement that students violating the rules could be referred for review under the student code of conduct.

It's a complaint-based process, Shepard noted, and students have the right to defend themselves, so it remains to be seen whether such a review would result in serious consequences.

But he said in the most serious cases, students could see complaints brought against them.

"Being an educational institution, we're trying to educate people rather than punish them whenever possible," Shepard said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 17, 2020.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press