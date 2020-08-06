Covid outbreak exposes dire conditions at Guatemala factory making US brands

A garment factory supplying Gap, American Eagle and Amazon was at the centre of one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in Guatemala, the Guardian can reveal.

More than 200 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the KP Textil factory, exposing the dire working conditions inside the country’s maquila system of free trade zones. At the time of the outbreak, the factory was making masks for export to the US.

Human rights activists said that KP Textil, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, lacked adequate health and safety measures to prevent an outbreak, despite the management saying it had closed the factory on 12 May after the first case of Covid-19 was detected.

The following day, the factory denied full entry to inspectors from the health ministry and the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGGS) on the grounds that the premises were private property and that testing would interfere with production.

When an inspection went ahead on 14 May, 26 out of a sample of 32 workers tested positive for Covid-19. The local mayor, supported by the municipal court of San Miguel Petapa, shut the factory down indefinitely and declared a state of emergency in the municipality.

View photos 201 out of 900 workers at KP Textil tested positive for coronavirus. Photograph: Johan Ordóñez/AFP via Getty Images More

When all 900 workers were tested, 201 positive cases were reported. The virus outbreak went on to cause the death of at least one KP Textil garment worker.

In statements to the Guardian, Gap, American Eagle and Amazon said their suppliers had been issued with detailed guidance on Covid-19 preparedness and mitigation and they are committed to rigorous labour standards. American Eagle and Amazon expressed sympathy for the death of the garment worker. Amazon said it had launched an investigation.

Despite numerous approaches to KP Textil for comment, no one responded. The ministry for labour declined to comment.

But in a radio interview in May, Rolando Reyes, from KP Textil, said: “We started taking measures from the beginning of March. We were among the first in adopting hygiene and safety protocols, implementing the use of masks, hand sanitiser and such things for all the workers.”

Luis Daniel Reyes, workers’ advocate for Guatemala’s Human Rights Ombudsman, said: “KP Textil was the maquila flagship for the contagion. In Guatemala, the biggest and most numerous infections occurred there, at KP Textil.”

Mayor Mynor Morales, whose San Miguel Petapa constituency is one of the most densely populated in the country, said: “When we did the [first] testing we understood there was a world of infected people.

“When we closed KP Textil, everybody went home. We followed the route to their families… in fact, there were two deaths of relatives of people who work in the maquila.”

Maquila companies operate in free trade zones, where taxes and wages are kept deliberately low to attract foreign investment and multinational fashion brands. The zones are hubs for manufacturing industries exporting to North America.

View photos A worker is sprayed with disinfectant as he arrives for his shift at KP Textil. Photograph: Johan Ordóñez/AFP/Getty Images More

Across Central America, the Maquila Solidarity Network estimates that 390,000 people work in free trade zones, about 60,000 of them in Guatemala, where the workforce is nearly 60% women, typically aged between 15 and 35.

Despite the billions of dollars generated in the zones, Guatemala’s garment workers have been left particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, and are unable to save for times of sickness or unemployment.

Story continues