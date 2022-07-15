Covid omicron variant is 'troubling' because 'people aren’t responding to vaccines', warns expert

The current wave of Covid infections is causing a strain on the NHS as some people "still aren’t responding to vaccines properly", a health expert has warned.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, told the BBC that the NHS is "under stress" as immunity begins to wane from the initial vaccine drive and that omicron is also "extremely good" at avoiding immunity provided by antibodies.

"It’s a complicated picture and different variants have evolved their transmissibility and severity," he told the Today programme.

"I think we can see that in the UK the NHS is under stress with ambulance waiting times and things. This wave of the virus isn’t helping, it’s still causing hospitalisations and deaths."

"We unfortunately don’t have a perfectly protected population. Many people still aren’t responding to vaccines properly, our protection wanes and there doesn’t seem to be a long term plan for those vaccines."

Dr Griffin also warned that the current omicron variant which is dominant in the UK, known as BA.5, is capable of avoiding the body's natural immunity, making the likelihood of reinfection much more likely.

"Omicron is extremely good at avoiding our antibody immunity. There are signs the virus can start to avoid our T-cells as well," he added.

"That’s quite troubling so we need to keep an eye on that. We can’t predict how this virus changes, we can get broad-sided by it quite easily."

"The other thing with omicron is the sub variants are just as marked and the changes between the variants of concern in the past are even more significant. So all these sub variants are of concern to the WHO so that is something we shouldn't ignore."

The Telegraph revealed yesterday that children in several schools have been asked to wear face masks again after a spike in staff absences linked to Covid.

Heckmondwike Grammar School, in West Yorkshire, a state selective school for 11 to 18-year-olds, wrote to parents urging pupils to use masks after a “sharp rise” in infections, The Telegraph has learnt.

In his letter, Peter Roberts, the headteacher, said more than 10 per cent of the school’s teaching staff were currently off sick. “We are strongly encouraging students and staff to wear a face covering when in the school building,” he wrote.

“Whilst we are not mandating it at this stage, we would really appreciate your support so as to try to prevent any further escalation in infections, with the potential consequence of further mitigating practices.”