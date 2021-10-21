Who Has Covid Right Now In The UK?

Boris Johnson is relying on the booster vaccine rollout to help keep the virus at bay. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Rising Covid cases means the UK has become one of the worst hotspots for the virus in the world in recent weeks.

The government is currently resisting calls to implement restrictions in a bid to curb the virus, and has repeatedly claimed the timing is not right for another lockdown.

Although 86% of the population aged 12 and above have received at least one vaccine dose – and 79% have received both doses – concerns about ongoing cases has led NHS representatives to call for Downing Street to enact plan B for the winter.

But for now, prime minister Boris Johnson is relying on the booster vaccine rollout to help keep the virus at bay among the most vulnerable.

Health secretary Sajid Javid also appealed for the public to wear their masks more often and announced that the government is going to buy antiviral drugs to tackle Covid.

So just who has Covid at the moment, and which areas are suffering the most?

Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK as of October 20 (Photo: PA GraphicsPress Association Images)

Breakdown of cases by area

Source: coronavirus.data.gov.uk

Covid cases by nation from highest to lowest by rate per 100,000 of the population for the last seven days:

Wales: 624.7

Northern Ireland: 473.3

England: 447.9

Scotland: 316.5

Covid cases by region, from highest to lowest by rate per 100,000 of the population for the last seven days:

South West: 580.7

Eat Midlands: 515.7

Yorkshire and The Humber: 492.1

East of England: 475.8

North West: 460.7

North East: 454.7

West Midlands: 453.8

South East: 450.5

Scotland: 316.5

London: 248.9

Top 10 local authorities with the highest Covid rates by rate per 100,000 of the population for the last seven days:

1. Bath and North East Somerset: 877

2. Torfaen: 870

3. Blaenau Gwent: 859.8

4. Cardiff: 790.4

5. Caerphilly: 769.8

6. Vale of Glamoran: 768.7

7. Pembrokeshire: 762.1

8. Somerset: 748.1

9. Wiltshire: 738.1

10. Neath Port Talbot: 736.2

Top 10 local authorities with the lowest Covid rates by rate per 100,000 of the population for the last seven days:

1. Shetland Islands: 78.7

2. Orkney Islands: 116.1

3. Southwark: 144.7

4. Na h-Eileanan Siar: 154.7

5. Hackney and City of London: 162.4

6. Westminster: 167.9

7. Lewisham: 182.1

8. Islington: 184.2

9. Tower Hamlets: 185.3

10. Newham: 186.6

Weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases in the UK (Photo: PA GraphicsPress Association Images)

Cases according to age group

Source: ons.gov.uk – data from 29 August until 9 October

Most cases are among those in the school year 11 and younger.

Age 2 to school year 6: 3.1%

School year 7 to 11: 8.1%

School year 12 to age 24: 1.1%

Age 25 to age 34: 0.6%

Age 35 to age 49: 1.2%

Age 50 to age 69: 0.8%

Age 70+: 0.6%

Cases by age and vaccination status between September 15 and October 6:

Under 18

Unvaccinated: 2,670.7

Vaccinated: 276.5

18-29

Unvaccinated: 605.0

Vaccinated: 402.6

30-39

Unvaccinated: 709.8

Vaccinated: 823.9

40-49

Unvaccinated: 696.2

Vaccinated: 1,455.8

50-59

Unvaccinated: 489.3

Vaccinated: 903.1

60-69

Unvaccinated: 314.1

Vaccinated: 589.0

70-79

Unvaccinated: 253.0

Vaccinated: 451.5

80+

Unvaccinated: 298.5

Vaccinated: 364.6

New cases of Covid-19 in the UK: second wave v third wave (Photo: PA GraphicsPress Association Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

