Covid news - live: Students can go home for Christmas once lockdown ends as UK daily deaths rise above 500

University students in England are now being told they can head home for Christmas as soon as the lockdown ends next month.

Face-to-face learning should end by 9 December, new guidance suggests, while a week-long “student travel window”, from 3 December, will be set up so universities can set staggered departure dates to ease the pressure on public transport.

The government had previously suggested students might be asked to remain on campus over the festive period, to prevent them potentially spreading Covid across the country. The announcement was panned by parents and critics across the country.

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that the UK’s coronavirus death toll has increased by 532 over the latest 24 hour period, with the number of new cases rising by 20,412.

Tuesday’s jump in Covid-19 deaths — the highest figure reported in a single day since 12 May – means that so far this year, 65,231 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.