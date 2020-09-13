Coronavirus news – live: UK would soon be back in ‘hard lockdown’ without action, expert warns

A rising number of coronavirus infections in care homes has sparked concerns of new outbreaks, as the Government urges care home bosses to “take the necessary action to prevent and limit outbreaks”.

The Sunday Times reported a Department of Health report marked “official sensitive” had been circulated on Friday saying the rate of coronavirus recorded through satellite tests, which are used in care homes, had quadrupled since the start of September.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a government adviser, has warned that the UK needs to “act fast” to get the spread of Covid-19 under control, adding: “It’s a bit like water seeping through a dam, it starts as a trickle and if you don’t do something about it it can turn into a real cascade.”