Covid news - live: Face masks ‘no longer compulsory’ after this month as England set for ‘return to normality’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Face masks will no longer be compulsory after Covid restrictions end on 19 July as England is set to attempt a “return to normality”, a cabinet minister has said

Speaking on Sky News this morning, housing secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed reports that enforced mask-wearing will come to an end after the so-called “freedom day”, with some restrictions, including face coverings, becoming a matter of personal choice.

Mr Jenrick said: “We are going to move into a period where there won’t be legal restrictions...but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgement.”

The minister later told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that the success of the UK’s vaccination programme meant there was now “the scope to roll back restrictions and return to normality as far as possible.”

It came as newly appointed health secretary Sajid Javid wrote in The Mail on Sunday this morning that “the economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling.”

He argued that lockdowns and other coronavirus measures had “caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people’s mental health.”

However, it is understood that government officials have been discussing the possibility of reintroducing baseline Covid restrictions for the winter.