Covid news – live: MPs to vote on new lockdown as UK reports highest daily death toll since May

MPs will debate and vote on a second national lockdown this afternoon, as England prepares to enter a month of restrictions that will see hospitality venues shut, furlough extended and a ban on household mixing.

The new lockdown is expected to pass as it is backed by Labour, with Sir Keir Starmer saying on Sunday that his party will likely vote for the new measures.

It is due to end on 2 December, but Michael Gove has conceded that there may be an extension if the infection rate does not fall sufficiently within the time frame.

A number of Tories have spoken out against a renewed lockdown, with reports suggesting up to 15 MPs may rebel against the measures.

It follows the UK reporting an additional 397 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to government data. This is the highest single-day rise in the death toll since 27 May, when 422 deaths were reported.