Covid news - live: Major new vaccine trial begins in UK, amid plans to double testing capacity by early 2021

Clinical trials of a new potential coronavirus vaccine are set to begin in the UK, with 6,000 volunteers from across the country taking part.

The jab, developed by Janssen, part of Johnson & Johnson, is the third potential jab to enter clinical trials in the UK, joining US biotech company Novavax and Oxford University’s vaccine with AstraZeneca, whose trials are already underway.

The Government has also announced two new “mega labs” that will open early next year, which are set to more than double the UK’s daily Covid-19 testing capacity.

The Department of Health and Social Care says the laboratories will be able to process up to 600,000 samples a day when operating at full capacity.