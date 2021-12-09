Covid news LIVE: London prepares for Plan B as Boris Johnson faces Tory anger over restrictions

The new measures will come into force across England from Friday (REUTERS)

The capital is bracing itself for the introduction of tough “Plan B” restrictions aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Under the measures announced by Boris Johnson on Wednesday night, face masks will be required in more public settings, including theatres and cinemas, from Friday.

The Prime Minister also said that work-from-home guidance will return and Covid health certificates are to become mandatory in large venues from next week.

Mr Johnson is facing a backlash from Tory MPs after he triggered Plan B amid allegations over an alleged Downing Street Christmas party last year.

Despite the strengthening of the rules he said Christmas parties and nativities could go ahead, as he set out the move while under increasing pressure over a leaked video that saw his Downing Street aides joke about a festive gathering, resulting in his former press secretary Allegra Stratton’s resignation on Wednesday afternoon.

Conservative backbenchers have openly questioned the Government’s “credibility” in being able to enforce the rules while so many believe Downing Street has breached them.

07:16 , Elly Blake

Business leaders are worried about the impact Plan B measures will have on certain sectors.

With the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, the government has said that from December 10 face masks will become compulsory in most public indoor venues, other than hospitality. From December 13, a return to work from home where possible guidance will come in.

The latter decision is seen as blow for central London at a time when footfall had been improving after a tough period for businesses that saw the number of workers and shoppers plunge in the City and West End.

Leaked No 10 video ‘upset me’ - Health Secretary

07:12 , Elly Blake

Sajid Javid is doing broadcast interviews on Wednesday morning.

He said seeing the leaked footage of Downing Street aides laughing about a “fictional” Christmas party “upset me”.

“The truth is I don’t know. I have been provided reassurances, like the Prime Minister, that rules have been followed”.

He said he “did not know” why former press secretary Allegra Stratton had resigned but that an investigation, led by the Cabinet Secretary, would give answers.

Mr Javid said, “I understand the anger about that video” but it is right having a “flexible response” to the pandemic.

The Health Secretary also said that while Plan B measures were necessary, mandatory vaccination “wouldn’t work”.