Covid news – live: UK records 24,885 new cases as PM considers scrapping isolation rules for fully-vaccinated

Public Health England reported 24,885 new Covid cases on Saturday, a decrease of more than 2,000 infections from Friday’s case count.

Saturday’s death toll was also down – recording nine fewer deaths than Friday – with 18 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The new figures were published as the government is considering plans to drop isolation rules for double-jabbed people who have been in contact with a Covid case, Downing Street has confirmed, amid a warning that up to a million people a day will be forced into quarantine unless rules are relaxed.

Ministers are expected to agree that the fully vaccinated will not only be exempt from having to stay at home for 10 days, but will only be “advised” to take daily tests, with no legal requirement to do so.

This is despite official estimates reportedly suggesting such a move could see infections rise by up to 26 per cent, and a warning by scientific adviser Professor Robert West that the plans could breed “resentment” among those not eligible for such an exemption, thus undermining compliance with the rules.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association has warned it “makes no sense” for the government to drop all coronavirus measures on 19 July amid an “alarming” rise in cases.

The chair of the doctors’ union, Chaand Nagpaul, urged ministers not to take an “all or nothing” approach – and to instead keep some “sensible, cautious” measures in place in order to stop spiralling cases of the Delta variant having a “devastating impact” on the NHS and the economy.

