Covid news LIVE: ‘Challenging month’ ahead, says scientist as number of Omicron cases rises to 14

The UK faces a “challenging month ahead”, a health expert has warned, as the number of Omicron cases rose to 14 on Tuesday morning.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that ministers had to “act immediately and not wait” after the discovery of the variant.

Meanwhile, mandatory face coverings in shops and on public transport, and self-isolation rules, returned on Tuesday as part of a suite of measures reduce the spread of the variant.

All travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result, while contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.

It came as a further three cases of the new strain, first detected in Botswana earlier this month, were detected in Scotland on Tuesday morning.

Scientists fear the new variant could be both more transmissible and vaccine resistant - prompting the Government to introduce fresh curbs to stem the spread of infection. Health secretary Sajid Javid has urged Britons to plan for a normal Christmas as health authorities seek conclusive data on the extent of the threat posed by the strain.

08:26 , Daniel Keane

Asked about the current pressures currently facing the NHS, Professor Finn added: “The worry is that if you give somebody double work to do, they can’t do whatever else it was that they would have been doing.

“Here in Bristol where we’re actually recruiting people into the scheme, training people up to give vaccines to get extra pairs of hands, focusing not only on retired healthcare staff, but actually just members of the public who are willing and able to come forward.

“So there really is going to be a big build up to try and deliver this accelerated programme and I’m sure that is going on all over the country.”

Festive period is ‘a time for caution'

08:15 , Daniel Keane

Professor Finn said that now is a “time for caution” as he urged people to do “anything that they can do to reduce the risk” of catching Covid.

He told Sky News: “It goes on making sense that people should recognise that this virus has not gone away, and anything that they can do to reduce the risk to themselves, their families, and the people they’re in contact with makes good sense.

“So I’m very pleased that people are now being encouraged to wear masks when indoors at the moment, lateral flow tests are a very good way of finding out whether or not you’ve got the infection, so people should carry on doing those.

“But at this particular time, it is a time for caution.

“It’s a time for people to be careful to stay at home when they can to avoid contact with others just to help us get through this difficult period.”

Breaking: Prime minister to hold press conference

08:02 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson will give a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday afternoon after new measures were introduced to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

The prime minister will address the country after the 11th case of the new strain was identified in Scotland on Tuesday morning.

Top scientist warns Omicron could cause ‘major wave'

07:55 , Daniel Keane

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that the UK had to "act immediately and not wait" after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I do think we need to take this seriously.

"It is a possibility that this will not turn out to be a major problem but there are lots of signs that suggest that it might.

"It looks like it’s quite a transmissible virus. We don’t really yet know whether it causes worse disease. It may well not do that.

"But the main question is whether it’s able to evade the immunity that we’ve got to some extent from the vaccine so far and the infections we’ve all had.

"And so because of that, and because of the possibility of a major wave, the thing to do now is to act immediately and not wait."

Nine Omicron cases identified in Scotland

07:45 , Daniel Keane

Nine cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have now been identified in Scotland, the health secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

Mr Yousaf said there are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.

Asked if there was any connection between Cop26 or a recent South Africa rugby match, he told BBC Good Morning Scotland: "There’s nothing that links these cases or indeed the variant back to Cop26 or indeed the rugby match."

It brings the total number of Omicron cases in the UK to 14.

EasyJet loses a billion as pandemic bites

07:36 , Daniel Keane

Airline easyJet has suffered annual losses of more than £1 billion for the second year in a row as the pandemic wrought further havoc on the travel industry.

The group posted statutory pre-tax losses of £1.04 billion for the year to September 30, against losses of £1.27 billion the previous year.

The group said it was “too early to say” what impact Omicron, the much-feared new strain of Covid, could have but confirmed it had seen an increase in transfers and some softening of trading in the current quarter.

It added: “We are still seeing good levels of new bookings for the second half and we still expect that the fourth quarter of 2021/22 will see a return to near pre-pandemic levels of capacity as people take their long-awaited summer holidays.”

Booking of booster jabs to open in age order

07:27 , Daniel Keane

Health minister Gillian Keegan added that the booking of booster jabs for all adults would open in age order.

She said: “So we’ll do the top age groups, you know, the older people first.

“I think probably what will happen is the next cohort will be invited forward and then they’ll be given, you know, some timeframes.

“But within the next couple of months... we are pretty good at this, standing up these operations, so we do know what to do but we just need to give the NHS a bit of time to operationalise... because we’re doubling the eligible people, more or less, who are due a booster now.”

Balancing restrictions for new variant is ‘difficult’, says minister

07:20 , Daniel Keane

Health minister Gillian Keegan has admitted it is "difficult" to get the balance of restrictions against the new variant of coronavirus right.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Keegan was asked whether the Government was overreacting with the new measures introduced.

But she said: "We’re trying to get that balance and proportion and it is difficult because it’s unknown."

She said the measures would "buy some time" while scientists look into the Omicron variant.

She added: "We will review it in three weeks. That’ll give the scientists enough time to hopefully give us some insights."

Around the world

07:10 , Daniel Keane

- Australian authorities said on Tuesday that an international traveller who was most likely infected with the Omicron variant spent time in Sydney as officials rushed to track the person’s close contacts

- Japan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified government sources

- Ecuador will impose entry restrictions on travelers flying from or via a number of African countries and will request vaccine certificates from those arriving from other countries, President Guillermo Lasso said on Monday

- Canada has recorded two further cases of the Omicron Covid variant, bringing the total number to five. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube also told reporters that 115 travelers coming from countries affected by the new variant, primarily South Africa, were called and asked to isolate and test

Vaccines ‘likely to be less effective against Omicron’, says Moderna CEO

06:59 , Daniel Keane

The head of vaccine producer Moderna said Covid jabs are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of Covid as they have been against previous strains.

“There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta,” Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times on Monday.

“I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to . . . are like ‘this is not going to be good.”

Mr Bancel said the high number of mutations on the spike protein, which the virus uses to infect human cells, could allow it to resist the immunity conferred by vaccination.

He had earlier said on CNBC that it could take months to begin shipping a vaccine that does work against Omicron.

Recap: What are the new rules coming into force this morning?

06:53 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the Covid pandemic.

Here is a quick rundown of the new Covid rules coming into force today:

- Face coverings are again compulsory in England in shops and settings such as banks, post offices, hairdressers, and public transport

- All travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result

- All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status

- The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is now advising that all adults aged 18 to 39 should be offered a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, in order of descending age groups, to increase their level of protection