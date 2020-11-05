Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson insists Christmas will be ‘normal as possible’, furlough scheme extended

Boris Johnson has insisted the nation will have "as normal as Christmas as possible" providing the government’s lockdown rules are followed.

Police have warned they will crack down on anyone found to be flouting new lockdown laws, with five chiefs in northern England signing a joint open letter promising a robust response to what they call a “minority [who] seem incapable of following the rules".

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said numbers of Covid-19 marshals in local communities would be expanded, adding: "Where a more intense intervention is needed, then the police will be involved and of course the fine structure is still in force."