Covid News LIVE: Children ‘to be jabbed from next week’ as final decision due in days

Leah Sinclair
·4 min read
Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children aged between 12 and 15 are not being recommended (PA Wire)
Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children aged between 12 and 15 are not being recommended (PA Wire)

Vaccinating school children could be given the green light as soon as next week.

It comes as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) did not recommend the Covid-19 vaccination rollout for healthy 12 to 15 year olds.

Now Health Secretary Sajid Javid has sought the help of England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty for a second opinion.

Four scientific advisors - Prof Whitty, Dr Frank Atherton in Wales, Dr Gregor Smith in Scotland and Dr Michael McBride in Northern Ireland - will make a decision in days on whether the UK should vaccinate age 12 to 15 year olds.

A government source told the BBC: “We believe there is strong case to vaccinate but await the advice of the chief medical officers.”

The decision comes as children across the country have returned to school for the autumn term.

08:22 , Leah Sinclair

Mainland China reported 28 new Covid-19 cases on September 3, the same as a day earlier, with one local transmission and the rest coming from overseas, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that the local infection was identified in Dehong in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 22 on September 3, the same as the day before, the commission said.

The accumulated total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 94,982, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

07:56 , Leah Sinclair

A White House plan to offer Covid-19 booster shots will most likely start this month only with the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, Reuters reports.

President Joe Biden had expected to launch a campaign to administer 100 million booster shots on September 20. But U.S. vaccine makers other than Pfizer have lagged in seeking authorisation of additional doses.

A panel of experts that advises the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on vaccines plans to meet on September 17 to discuss additional doses of Pfizer’s shot.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told MSNBC in an interview on Friday that it did not appear the information needed for Moderna would be available in time for a September 20 rollout.

“It may be a delay for a few weeks. We don’t know,” Mr Fauci said.

New Zealand reports first death from Covid-19 Delta variant

07:54 , Leah Sinclair

New Zealand reported on Saturday the first death from the Delta variant of Covid-19 and 20 further daily infections in Auckland.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. It is the first coronavirus-related death in the country since mid-February.

“Every death is a reminder of the damage Covid-19 can cause when it gets into our community,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the statement.

“Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread.”

Australia records record daily Covid-19 cases

07:52 , Leah Sinclair

Australia reported a record high of 1,756 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as officials warned that worse is yet to come and urged people to get vaccinated.

Most of the cases were in New South Wales, which has been fighting an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant since mid-June. The state reported 1,533 new cases and four further deaths.

Neighbouring Victoria reported 190 cases, the Australian Capital Territory 32 and Queensland one. Recent daily infections are running about double the levels of Australia’s previous worst wave of the pandemic a year ago.

Although infections in Victoria, in its sixth lockdown, dropped slightly from Friday’s 208, health authorities said the outbreak has not peaked.

“The overall trend is a slow and steady increase. That’s why vaccination is so critical, as is following the rules,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told a press conference.

07:46 , Leah Sinclair

Welcome to the Standard Coronavirus Live Blog on Saturday, September 4.

