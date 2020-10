Covid news – live: Police will enforce law ‘as they see fit’ over Christmas, as tier 3 lockdown to expand

Regional police forces will enforce coronavirus laws “as they see fit” over Christmas but it is too early to predict what restrictions will be in place over the festive period, senior officers have said.

“None of us have any idea what restrictions and regulations will be in place over Christmas,” said Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

It came as political leaders across the UK’s four nations were warned by the Liberal Democrats to “accept the inevitability” that people will travel over Christmas.

France will introduce new coronavirus lockdown measures from Friday, after a sharp rise in cases.