Covid news – live: Police will enforce law ‘as they see fit’ over Christmas, as tier 3 lockdown to expand

Regional police forces will enforce coronavirus laws âas they see fitâ over Christmas but it is too early to predict what restrictions will be in place over the festive period, senior officers have said.

âNone of us have any idea what restrictions and regulations will be in place over Christmas,â said Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefsâ Council.

It came as political leaders across the UKâs four nations were warned by the Liberal Democrats to âaccept the inevitabilityâ that people will travel over Christmas.

France will introduce new coronavirus lockdown measures from Friday, after a sharp rise in cases.