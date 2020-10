Guidance for family gatherings at Christmas must be devised between all four nations of the UK, political leaders have been urged.

Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon, Mark Drakeford and Arlene Foster were warned that their governments must "accept the inevitability" that people will travel over the festive period.

It came as Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said the delivery of potential coronavirus vaccines to EU countries could begin in earnest in April.