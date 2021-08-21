Covid news LIVE: Nearly 2,300 fans were infectious at Wembley Euro 2020 final

Fans outside Wembley Stadium (Action Images via Reuters)

High levels of Covid-19 were found in or near Wembley stadium on the day of the Euro 2020 final, according to official data published yesterday.

Public Health England (PHE) said 2,295 people were likely to have been infectious, with a further 3,404 people potentially acquiring Covid at the July 11 final between Italy and England.

PHE’s deputy medical director Jenifer Smith said although the match was “unique”, it showed how easily Covid-19 can spread in “close contact”.

In a statement, she said: “Euro 2020 was a unique occasion and it is unlikely we would see a similar impact on Covid-19 cases from future events.

“However, the data does show how easily the virus can spread when there is close contact and this should be a warning to us all as we try and return to a cautious normality once again.”

12:03 , Leah Sinclair

A drive to boost Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination rates has begun.

The Big Jab Weekend has seen mass vaccination centres open again for first doses for adults amid concerns over the increasing number of Covid cases in the region.

According to Belfast Live, there have been queues forming at several vaccination centres.

More than 100 people were at the SSE Arena in Belfast before the doors opened on Saturday and the Western Health Trust reported queues at three centres in its area.

The Belfast Trust said a “great start” had been recorded with queues at Whitla Hall.

Hilary Duff hails vaccination after contracting Covid-19

11:35 , Leah Sinclair

Hilary Duff has said she is “happy to be vaxxed” as she revealed she has contracted Covid-19.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, who welcomed her third child earlier this year, wrote on Instagram stories: “That delta... she’s a little bitch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog.”

She added: “Happy to be vaxxed,” signing off with a peace sign emoji.

The UK should ‘not take its eye off the ball’ says virologist Dr Chris Smith

10:14 , Leah Sinclair

Virologist Dr Chris Smith said the UK should not “take its eye off the ball” as he discussed the possible “strategic” use of coronavirus booster jabs.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We all agree that (the pandemic) is not over until it is over in every corner of the world, because otherwise it will just come roaring back.

“But one must not take one’s eye off the ball here because it would be very easy to unstitch all of the good work we’ve done so far if it turns out with time we do lose immunity because the vaccines wane in their effectiveness.

“As we go into winter now is a critical period and I think that is why we haven’t seen a rash, rushed decision by the JCVI (Joint Committee and Vaccination and Immunisation) and the Government.

“While other countries are embarking on booster programmes, people are taking stock, they are looking at the data and maybe making a decision on how to intervene strategically in certain groups.

“They’re going to have to make a decision soon because winter is soon going to be upon us and it takes time for the programme to be rolled out and it takes time for the vaccines to actually have their effects in these people.”

New Zealand records 21 new Covid-19 cases

10:01 , Leah Sinclair

New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warning the number will go higher in the next few days and urging the Pacific nation to adhere to the lockdown rules.

The infections in the community outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant now total 51. O

f the 21 new cases, 18 are in the largest city, Auckland, and three in the capital, Wellington.

Russia reports 797 Covid-19 deaths and 21,000 new cases

09:41 , Leah Sinclair

Russia reported 797 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday and 21,000 new cases, including 1,852 in the capital Moscow.

Russia has been hit by a surge in cases this summer that peaked in July and that authorities blamed on both the Delta variant and the slow uptake of vaccines produced domestically.

The country has vaccinated more than 43 million people so far against Covid-19 out of a population of more than 144 million, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing the health ministry.

Schools in England to receive CO2 monitors to improve ventilation

09:24 , Leah Sinclair

09:23 , Leah Sinclair

09:21 , Leah Sinclair

Councils have called for more support amid a “harrowing” rise in deaths and serious harm of children linked to abuse or neglect in the year since England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

The Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel received 536 serious incident notifications from local authorities between April 2020 to March 2021, including 223 deaths and 284 instances of serious harm.

This is an increase of 19 per cent from the previous year according to its latest financial year report, first published last month.

Numbers had fallen in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said the rise was a “huge cause for concern” for children’s safety, with families under increased pressure during the pandemic.

09:16 , Leah Sinclair

