Covid: More than quarter of young adults still unvaccinated in some London boroughs

Members of the public queuing for vaccines at St Thomas’s Hospital (Getty Images)

At least a quarter of young adults in some London boroughs are still unvaccinated, according to analysis of the latest data.

Enfield, Barking & Dagenham, Islington and Camden have all been named as among the 18 local authorities in England where at least 25% of 18 to 39-year-olds are estimated to have not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as of February 6.

In Enfield, it was nearly one in three, with 31.1% of young adults deciding against having any Covid vaccinations.

The figures, an analysis of NHS England data compiled by the PA news agency, suggest that around one in three adults in some of England’s biggest cities have not yet had the jab.

Some 34.7% of 18 to 39-year-olds in Coventry are likely to be unvaccinated, along with 32.0% in Birmingham and 31.9% in Liverpool.

Take-up is only slightly better in other cities, with 30.1% of this age group in Nottingham estimated to be unjabbed, plus 27.6% in Newcastle and 26.6% in Manchester.

Some smaller towns are also represented in the stats as having high levels of young adults who aren’t vaccinated despite the health benefits.

In Boston in Lincolnshire, 30.2% of 18 to 39-year-olds are estimated to be unvaccinated, while the figure for Runnymede in Surrey is 29.5%.

However, take-up in many big cities has improved in the last two months, but at a slow pace.

The latest estimate for unvaccinated young adults in Coventry, 34.7%, is down from 36.4% on January 2 and 38.4% on December 5.

There has been a similar trend in Birmingham, where the current figure of 32.0% is down from 34.0% and 36.0% respectively.

A first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been available for all adults in England aged 18 and over since last summer.

However, take-up of doses in the past few months is likely to have been affected by the high levels of infections across the country.

This is because people are not able to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Many of those who had Covid during the recent Omicron wave have only recently become eligible for either a first, second or booster dose.

The 18 local authorities

Coventry 34.7%

Birmingham 32.0%

Liverpool 31.9%

Welwyn Hatfield 31.2%

Enfield 31.1%

Boston 30.2%

Nottingham 30.1%

Canterbury 29.6%

Runnymede 29.5%

Barking & Dagenham 27.8%

Islington 27.8%

Newcastle upon Tyne 27.6%

Manchester 26.6%

Brighton & Hove 26.2%

Thurrock 26.1%

Sheffield 25.5%

Wolverhampton 25.4%

Camden 25.0%