After COVID and monkeypox, it's time to rethink how U.S. responds to infectious diseases

When the first U.S. case of monkeypox infection was detected in May, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory had a test already in place. The assay was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention years before in anticipation of such an outbreak and distributed to members of the Laboratory Response Network, a group of governmental public health labs prepared for high-priority public health emergencies.

The LRN was quickly able to provide monkeypox virus testing, though not at the needed scale in a few locales. As the virus spread, a few weeks later the U.S. government appropriately contracted with five large commercial laboratories to provide broader access to testing for individuals potentially infected with the virus.

The early response revealed inherent challenges. No one expected that the monkeypox virus would cause such a large outbreak, nor that the virus would be mostly transmitted in the population of men who have sex with men. A previous outbreak in 2003, linked to the introduction of exotic animals, resulted in only 72 cases.

The test, as developed by the CDC, was therefore not designed for testing large volumes of specimens and required hands-on performance by highly trained technical staff working in special laboratory spaces with elevated biosafety practices. This was not a test adapted for use on highly efficient robotic machines. The LRN public health laboratories and the contracted commercial laboratories needed to show that this adaptation worked accurately before the labs could offer widely accessible high-volume testing.

Additionally, physicians were very frustrated by the difficulty in reaching their jurisdictional Departments of Health to order a test, and by the lengthy process of data collection required by CDC to get approval for a test. These administrative challenges did not occur when ordering a test from commercial laboratories. In the early stage of an outbreak, it is essential that testing be maximized to limit the spread of the pathogen. To achieve this, the public health system must become more efficient, effective and patient-focused.

So where do we begin?

Consistent funding is essential

It starts with funding. Congress must provide consistent funding for public health to improve and maintain both the physical infrastructure, and the highly trained workforce at the state, local and territorial government levels.

Ongoing support is also required for directed research in which public health entities work in close collaboration with academia, to ensure that advanced diagnostic tools are developed and evaluated, both for use in the laboratory and for home testing. The National Institutes of Health’s RADx Program, a collaboration between government, academia and manufacturers, is an excellent example of how advanced diagnostic technology can be supported.

This funding should also be used to update existing LRN tests to conform to the latest technologies and allow them to be quickly adapted to test large numbers of specimens at a time. We must also design tests that are not based on looking for the common pathogens we know about, but able to detect newly emerging pathogens. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 has taught us that we must expect the unexpected.

Most importantly, we need to make it easier for physicians to access the public health system and order tests for their patients. The public health system needs to establish a 24-7 hotline for physicians to call, and from where they can be quickly directed to their public health institution. A nationally uniform data collection template should be established to obtain the minimal necessary information to support test approval at the local level. Local courier systems also need to be established and funded to quickly transport the sample to the public health laboratory.

We must be proactive, not reactive

It appears that the monkeypox outbreak is being contained, and in a reasonable time frame. In contrast, the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was frankly chaotic and reactive, rather than proactive.

To be fair, the scale of the pandemic has been unprecedented, and its evolution has been unpredictable because of the genomic variability of the virus. But that’s not an excuse. We need to plan for these factors. Most importantly, we need a coordinated plan — a diagnostic playbook — outlining who does what and when.

The COVID-19, monkeypox, and now Ebola responses have illustrated the urgent need to re-imagine the nation’s laboratory system. Such an effort will require sustained funding for CDC and public health laboratories, with investments in physical infrastructure and the trained professional workforce.

We need to reform the public health system to be user-friendly as well as scalable and accessible. The laboratories must be equipped with modern, automated technological tools that will detect unknown pathogens. The federal frameworks, which govern all aspects of the laboratory system, must also be re-imagined to support regulatory flexibility without undermining quality.

Further infectious disease outbreaks are in our future. It is important that we act now.

