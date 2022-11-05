After COVID and monkeypox, it's time to rethink how U.S. responds to infectious diseases

Scott J. Becker
·5 min read

When the first U.S. case of monkeypox infection was detected in May, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory had a test already in place. The assay was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention years before in anticipation of such an outbreak and distributed to members of the Laboratory Response Network, a group of governmental public health labs prepared for high-priority public health emergencies.

The LRN was quickly able to provide monkeypox virus testing, though not at the needed scale in a few locales.  As the virus spread, a few weeks later the U.S. government appropriately contracted with five large commercial laboratories to provide broader access to testing for individuals potentially infected with the virus.

Research intern Veronica Kan screens COVID-19 testing swabs at the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation in Nutley on Thursday, January 27, 2022. At left is David Perlin, chief scientific officer of the Center for Discovery and Innovation.
Research intern Veronica Kan screens COVID-19 testing swabs at the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation in Nutley on Thursday, January 27, 2022. At left is David Perlin, chief scientific officer of the Center for Discovery and Innovation.

The early response revealed inherent challenges. No one expected that the monkeypox virus would cause such a large outbreak, nor that the virus would be mostly transmitted in the population of men who have sex with men. A previous outbreak in 2003, linked to the introduction of exotic animals, resulted in only 72 cases.

The test, as developed by the CDC, was therefore not designed for testing large volumes of specimens and required hands-on performance by highly trained technical staff working in special laboratory spaces with elevated biosafety practices. This was not a test adapted for use on highly efficient robotic machines. The LRN public health laboratories and the contracted commercial laboratories needed to show that this adaptation worked accurately before the labs could offer widely accessible high-volume testing.

Treating HIV taught us about inclusive care. Now monkeypox is testing what we learned.

Additionally, physicians were very frustrated by the difficulty in reaching their jurisdictional Departments of Health to order a test, and by the lengthy process of data collection required by CDC to get approval for a test. These administrative challenges did not occur when ordering a test from commercial laboratories. In the early stage of an outbreak, it is essential that testing be maximized to limit the spread of the pathogen. To achieve this, the public health system must become more efficient, effective and patient-focused.

So where do we begin?

USA TODAY Network special report: We spent a year exploring why COVID testing is broken. These systems hide solutions

Consistent funding is essential

It starts with funding. Congress must provide consistent funding for public health to improve and maintain both the physical infrastructure, and the highly trained workforce at the state, local and territorial government levels.

Ongoing support is also required for directed research in which public health entities work in close collaboration with academia, to ensure that advanced diagnostic tools are developed and evaluated, both for use in the laboratory and for home testing. The National Institutes of Health’s RADx Program, a collaboration between government, academia and manufacturers, is an excellent example of how advanced diagnostic technology can be supported.

Is COVID over?: No, Mr. President, the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over – even if your administration is over it

This funding should also be used to update existing LRN tests to conform to the latest technologies and allow them to be quickly adapted to test large numbers of specimens at a time. We must also design tests that are not based on looking for the common pathogens we know about, but able to detect newly emerging pathogens. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 has taught us that we must expect the unexpected.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Most importantly, we need to make it easier for physicians to access the public health system and order tests for their patients. The public health system needs to establish a 24-7 hotline for physicians to call, and from where they can be quickly directed to their public health institution. A nationally uniform data collection template should be established to obtain the minimal necessary information to support test approval at the local level. Local courier systems also need to be established and funded to quickly transport the sample to the public health laboratory.

Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?: As a doctor, I strongly recommend it.

We must be proactive, not reactive

It appears that the monkeypox outbreak is being contained, and in a reasonable time frame. In contrast, the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was frankly chaotic and reactive, rather than proactive.

To be fair, the scale of the pandemic has been unprecedented, and its evolution has been unpredictable because of the genomic variability of the virus. But that’s not an excuse. We need to plan for these factors.  Most importantly, we need a coordinated plan — a diagnostic playbook — outlining who does what and when.

What COVID-19 taught us: 5 lessons from COVID we must learn after losing 1 million people in America

The COVID-19, monkeypox, and now Ebola responses have illustrated the urgent need to re-imagine the nation’s laboratory system. Such an effort will require sustained funding for CDC and public health laboratories, with investments in physical infrastructure and the trained professional workforce.

We need to reform the public health system to be user-friendly as well as scalable and accessible. The laboratories must be equipped with modern, automated technological tools that will detect unknown pathogens. The federal frameworks, which govern all aspects of the laboratory system, must also be re-imagined to support regulatory flexibility without undermining quality.

Further infectious disease outbreaks are in our future. It is important that we act now.

Scott J. Becker
Scott J. Becker

Scott J. Becker is chief executive officer of Association of Public Health Laboratories in Silver Spring, Maryland.

This column originally ran on NorthJersey.com, in response to "We spent a year exploring why COVID testing is broken. These systems hide solutions," NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network, on Sept. 14, 2022.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: COVID testing failures show US needs to rethink pandemic response

Latest Stories

  • Mitchell Miller signing proves hockey has learned nothing

    It has again been made clear that hockey has learned nothing, and that the insidious and toxic culture of the game persists.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Raptors' O.G. Anunoby has been a monster on defence this season

    Amit Mann breaks down O.G. Anunoby's impressive defensive start to the season as an isolation and team defender and how he helps kickstart the Raptors' offence.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.