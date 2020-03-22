COVID-19: Measures being discussed for Singapore residents still travelling, says Wong

People seen wearing face masks at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 on 6 February 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE – The government is discussing measures to address Singapore citizens, residents and work pass holders who may still be travelling despite its advisory to defer all travel.

In a doorstop with media on Sunday (22 March), Minister of National Development and coronavirus multi-ministry taskforce co-chair Lawrence Wong said, “Any Singapore resident who may still choose to travel despite the advisories being raised to the highest level, I think there needs to be consequences.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We are already trying to digest this wave of returning Singaporeans. If we have to face a third, fourth or fifth wave, it will be very challenging.”

Prior to this, he had announced that Singapore will be closing its borders to all short-term visitors from 11.59pm on Monday. These visitors will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

Singaporeans evacuated from Iran

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced that eight Singaporeans had arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Tehran, Iran. They had boarded a repatriation flight arranged by the Malaysian government for its nationals.

The Singaporeans will serve a 14-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur, as required by the Malaysian health authorities before returning to Singapore, the MFA said in its press release.

“The Singapore government would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Malaysian government and the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran for accepting our request to help evacuate the Singaporeans from Iran.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Singapore closes its borders to all tourists, short-term visitors

COVID-19: Singapore confirms 47 new cases, 39 of them imported; total 432

COVID-19: First two deaths in Singapore due to coronavirus infection

COVID-19: All events, gatherings with at least 250 attendees here suspended until end-June

Singapore launches COVID-19 contact tracing app