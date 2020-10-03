COVID is making it tough to govern and all three federal branches are feeling the pain

A president in the hospital. Key advisors in quarantine. Lawmakers working remotely. COVID-19 has struck the highest levels of federal government.

So far, the wheels of government churn forward. But what if the virus keeps spreading throughout the top layers of the Trump administration and Congress on the eve of a national election, during a contentious fight to fill a Supreme Court seat that could help decide that election, and as the economy desperately awaits a lifeline from Congress?

Trump's hospitalization due to COVID-19 has amplified deep questions about the federal government's ability to function fully with its chief executive battling a potentially fatal virus at a crucial time for a politically fractured country.

View photos President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19. More

That's been compounded by positive COVID tests from his key advisors, his campaign manager and from three senators in the past two days – Republicans Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina – whose diagnoses have worried other lawmakers they may be next.

Nils Gilman, vice president of programs at the Berggruen Institute, a Los Angeles-based think tank, doesn't fret that the day-to-day activities of the federal government will be compromised. Social Security checks will keep getting mailed. National parks will still accept visitors. The nation's borders will continue being patrolled.

"Whether the political operations of the government can continue?" he said. "That seems to be very much at risk."

The country has found a way to surmount political crises before.

The death of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1945 with World War II still raging. President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963 that shocked and devastated the country. President Reagan nearly dying from a gunshot wound shortly after his inauguration in 1981.

Woodrow Wilson caught a bad case of the Spanish Flu during the pandemic a century ago, six months before suffering a stroke that left him partially paralyzed and blind and effectively incapacitated during the last year of his presidency.

But this feels different given that's in the middle of a pandemic that's already killed more than 209,000 Americans, the most by far of any country. And that it's also infecting congressional leaders. And that the Supreme Court only has eight members, only a month from an election it may be asked to settle.

"If there's a crisis of some sort, what's going to happen? Are we going to talk about 25th Amendment stuff?" asked Gilman, referring to the provision that allows for the vice president to take over from a president who's declared incapacitated. "Are there going to adversaries globally who might try something while Trump is in the hospital?"

Trump's physician, Sean Conley, tried to tamp down panic, declaring during a news conference Saturday the president was "doing very well" at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. That contrasted with an initial diagnosis that was "very concerning," according to a White House source with knowledge of his health.

Trump himself has remained uncharacteristically out of view since announcing the diagnosis and White House officials sought to convey a sense of business-as-usual throughout the day Friday. On Saturday, officials announced that he had signed two resolutions appointing citizen regents to the board of the Smithsonian Institution.