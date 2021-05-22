COVID Lockdown in Tamil Nadu Extended Till 31 May: What’s Allowed?

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government had extended the lockdown for one more week, until 31 May. Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement on Saturday after a meeting with the state government’s expert panel that recommended a complete shutdown of the state for at least a fortnight.



There are currently 2,74,629 active coronavirus cases in the state with a positivity rate of 21.8 percent. Tamil Nadu has, so far, reported 19,598 deaths from COVID-19 and 17.7 lakh infections.



Tamil Nadu has been under lockdown since 10 May. The new government order has imposed more stringent restrictions, considering the monumental surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Will shops be open?

Retail shops, stores selling vegetables, fruits, provisions, meat, fish and other essential food items will not be allowed to function from 25 May.



The Horticulture Department will supply vegetables and fruits through vehicles in coordination with the local bodies across Tamil Nadu.

When can I go out to stock up supplies?

All shops will be allowed to function till 9 pm on 22 May (Saturday) and from 6 am to 9 pm on 23 May (Sunday). Public transport will ply across the state on these two days.

Will medical shops be open?

Medical shops including Siddha, Unani, Ayurveda and veterinary medical shops will remain open during the lockdown.

Will restaurants be open?

Only takeaways allowed from restaurants from 1am-9am, 12pm-3pm and 6pm-9pm. Delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato are allowed to operate only during these timings.

Will I be able to use public transport?

No, all public transport, including the metro, suburban trains, buses, share-autos will come to a halt, except for emergency services.

What will be open?

Milk booths, petrol/diesel bunks, ATMs, supply of agricultural products and inputs for agriculture and trucks carrying essential commodities will be allowed. Essential government departments alone will function in the Secretariat and in districts.

Employees of the private companies, banks, insurance companies and IT companies should work from home. Continuous process industries, industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment would be allowed as per the earlier guidelines.

Can I travel to other districts/within the city?

Inter-district movement will only be allowed for medical purposes and funerals, with e-registration. For intra-district travel, for medical purposes, no e-registration is required. It is to be noted that travel for weddings is not allowed.

Will liquor shops be open on 22 & 23 May?

No, TASMACs (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited)/liquor shops will not be open during the lockdown. They have been shut since 10 May.

