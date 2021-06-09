Covid lockdown news - live: Link between cases and deaths ‘broken’ as ministers consider delay to June easing

(REUTERS)

The link between infections, hospital admission and deaths has been "broken" by the rollout of the vaccine, the chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, has said.

He told Times Radio that hospitals were reporting less sick, younger patients than before and suggested that they may now be able to “cope with the level of infections”.

Despite the apparent good news on the vaccine, Rishi Sunak is understood to be willing to accept a short delay to the planned easing of Covid restrictions on 21 June amid a rise in cases.

The chancellor is among a group of ministers pushing for the economy to open up quickly but is said to have accepted step 4 in the government’s roadmap – pencilled in for later this month – may need to be pushed back amid a surge in Delta variant infections.

