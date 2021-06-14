Covid lockdown announcement – live: Boris Johnson delays easing to 19 July amid Delta variant surge

(10 Downing Street)

Boris Johnson has delayed the easing of lockdown restrictions in England for up to four weeks, as the Delta variant of coronavirus surges. It was “sensible to wait just a little longer” and potentially until 19 July, he said.

The prime minister’s announcement came as analysis showed England's rate of new infections had climbed to its highest level for more than three months. Some 37,729 new infections were recorded in England in the seven days to 9 June, according to Public Health England.

This is the equivalent of 67.0 cases per 100,000 people, the highest level since 2 March, when the rate stood at 69.6.

And on Monday Public Health England reported that the UK had logged 7,742 new infections in just the last 24 hours – the highest one-day tally since February.