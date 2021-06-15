Covid lockdown news – live: Vaccine booking opened to over-18s by end of week amid restriction easing delay

All adults aged over 18 will be able to book a Covid vaccine by the end of this week, according to the head of the NHS in England (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All over-18s in England should be able to book their Covid-19 jab “by the end of next week”, the head of NHS England has announced.

Sir Simon Stevens told the annual NHS Confederation conference the NHS would “finish the job” of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the “greatest extent possible” over the next four weeks.

It comes after Boris Johnson delayed the lifting of remaining social distancing restrictions in England until 19 July after being warned easing lockdown as planned could lead to thousands of deaths.

The prime minister ordered the four-week delay to the final phase of his roadmap out of lockdown amid concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India.

Mr Johnson said he was “confident” no further delay would be necessary but was unable to rule that out, warning of the possibility that an unforeseen and “far more dangerous” variant could emerge.

Scientists have warned more than 40,000 people could die this summer as the Delta variant sweeps through the UK, even after the decision to postpone the lifting of lockdown.

