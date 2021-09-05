Covid live: Government yet to decided whether to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds - minister

The JCVI has not recommended Covid-19 vaccines for all healthy 12-15 year-olds (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said the Government is yet to decide whether to vaccinate healthy 12 to 15-year-olds against coronavirus.

He told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “We have not made any decisions, so we haven’t decided not to listen to the experts.

“On the contrary, all four ministers, the Secretary of State Sajid Javid and his fellow ministers in the devolved administrations have agreed to ask the chief medical officers to convene expert groups, including the JCVI being in that, to be able to recommend which way we should go on healthy 12 to 15-year-olds.”

10:19 , Leah Sinclair

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi was asked for his own personal opinion on whether 12 to 15-year-olds should be vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said if the recommendation from the chief medical officers is to vaccinate, then it “absolutely” is the right thing to do, but he told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show he did not want to “pre-determine” that.

10:07 , Leah Sinclair

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said checking people’s vaccine status is the “right thing to do” to ensure the whole economy remains open.

Asked if he has made up his mind about vaccine passports, Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “We are looking at, by the end of September when everyone has had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, for the large venues, venues that could end up causing a real spike in infections, where we need to use the certification process.

“If you look at what the FA have done, they’ve done so brilliantly in terms of checking vaccine status to reopen football.

“That is the sort of right thing to do and we are absolutely on track to continue to make sure that we do that.”

Coronavirus will ‘come back to haunt the west’, says Gordon Brown

09:55 , Leah Sinclair

Coronavirus will come back to haunt the west unless vaccination rates in Africa are improved, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.

Mr Brown said hundreds of millions of doses are lying in warehouses in Europe and North America, when they could be used in African countries.

The former prime minister told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “70 per cent of the west has been vaccinated, only 2 per cent in Africa and the other low-income countries of the world. So, 98 per cent are unprotected.

“It’s bad for them, it’s bad for us, because the disease will come back to haunt us from Africa and hurt even the fully vaccinated here with new variants.”

09:15 , Leah Sinclair

